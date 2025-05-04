About the alleged Jokowi false diploma, Mahfud recalled not to obtain constitutional logic





Jakarta, kompas.com – Former Minister of Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), MAHFUD MD Recalled that the question of an alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo was not removed too far to harm the logic of the Constitution and the legal system of the State. According to him, if there is a counterfeit, the criminal law process can still be executed, but will not abandon the aspects of the state administration. “If the criminal is yes, the criminal may be, if there is a counterfeit due to lies, the public lies because of the counterfeit may. But, the criminal is not concerned about the administration or the person,” said Mahfud in the show of the YouTube channel “Mahfud MD official”, Sunday (4/5/2025). At that time, Mahfud delivered a speech during a seminar on presidential law organized by the Faculty of Law (FH) of the Indonesian Islamic University (IUI), April 24, 2025. Read also: Jokowi on the mountain, report directly to disseminate the question of the false diploma Kompas.com Obtained the authorization of the Mahfud team to quote their declaration. Professor UII then declared that the status of the diploma would have no impact on the validity of the decisionA national decision That Jokowi had taken when he was president. “I don't care, whether the diploma of Pak Jokowi is authentic or not, I don't care, because that will have no consequences for our state administration process,” said Mahfud. Mahfud explained, in the context constitutional lawThe validity of the policy and presidential decisions does not automatically fall simply because the problems appeared linked to personal documents such as diplomas. He considered that the state's legal and administrative framework guarantees legal certainty for decisions that have been legally taken by the authorities. “If the approach of the law of the state administration and administrative law of the State, the argument is a decision which has been legally taken by the two parties which must be guaranteed a legal certainty, which it applies,” said Mahfud. Read also: Jokowi reports false diploma allegations to the police, Roy Suryo: an interest is not elegant He also gave an example, if the president is considered to be invalid because his diploma has a problem, there will be a large legal chaos, ranging from the appointment of the minister, judges, to international agreements. “If the diploma is right, Pak Jokowi is false, then there are those who say that all the decisions are canceled, invalid, I say that it is not, what is the relationship? The minister is appointed by the president, continues to be considered invalid, international policy is canceled, yes dissolved this country,” said Mahfud.

