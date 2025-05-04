India retains x Imran Khan accounts from Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto





In a final repression against Pakistan's political leaders, India has retained X's accounts (formerly known as Twitter) of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the former finance minister of the country Bilawal Bhutto.

A message on X Read, the story of @imrankhanpti was selected in response to a legal request. A similar message displayed on the X handle of Bilawal Bhutto.

This decision occurred a few days after Bhutto -Zardari would have warned India of the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty and said that the Indus is ours and will remain ours – either our water will flow through it or their blood. “”

Imran Khan had also warned, saying that “Pakistan has all the capacity to give an appropriate response to any Indian mishap”.

Before that, the Pakistani defense minister's X account Khawaja Asif was selected in India last week after the Minister published a controversial series of comments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The report of the “Government of Pakistan” on X was also retained in India on April 24. A message appearing on the account of the X Read handle, the account chosen @govtofpakistan was retained in response to a legal request.

The last repression of the Indian government came following the Pahalgam terrorist attack during which 26 people were killed. The resistance front (TRF), a ramification of Lashkar-E-Taiba, based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, reported the PTI news agency earlier.

India has accused neighboring Pakistan of nourishing and supporting terrorists. After the attack, India took solid countermeasures against Pakistan for its support for cross-border terrorism.

One day after the terrorist attack, India has announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support for cross -border terrorism, declaring that the 1960s water treaty will be held in suspense and that the control station integrated with Attari will be closed with an immediate effect.

Recently, India has imposed a ban on the importation of goods from or passing Pakistan as well as the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports, even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has committed to taking “firm and decisive” measures against the terrorists and their donors.

In retaliation, Pakistan has ordered that any Indian flag carrier will be authorized to visit any Pakistani port and also prohibited Pakistani ships from mooring in an Indian port.

