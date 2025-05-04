



Charleston, W.VA. After Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville, in North Carolina, the sound from windows by car open while residents gathered in a street at the top of a crest trying to obtain a cellular service last fall was public radio Blue Ridge. And as they were the line of water or food, the latest news they had heard on the station was a common conversation subject.

The public radio station alerts people what was going on, said Lisa Savage, who volunteered in a church in the region after the hurricane.

Now, public radio stations are targeted for President Donald Trump's cuts. This week hesitated an executive decree to reduce public subsidies at NPR and PBS, alleging prejudices in the broadcasters.

Public radio stations were a rescue buoy for residents during natural disasters that eliminate power, Internet and cell towers. And in many distant and rural areas of the United States, it can be a single source of local news.

About a week after volunteering in the Asheville region, Savage remembers having crossed another hard community and hearing updates on Blue Ridge's public radio on the place where residents could pick up water.

So it was crucial, said Savage.

In the western Texas desert, Marfa public radio offers listeners a mixture of news and local and national music. It is based in Marfa, a city of around 2,000 which attracts tourists to its artistic scene.

Marfa's public radio is the only radio service in a large part of the geographic area that we cover, said Tom Livingston, acting executive director of stations. So, it's really essential in terms of news on news, if there are security things that happen in the community.

Funding has a widespread impact

Trumps order insignificant to the public distribution company and other federal agencies to stop federal funding for the NPR and the PBS and also requires that they work to eliminate indirect public funding sources for press organizations. The broadcasters report approximately half a billion dollars in public money through the private CPB, which said it was not a federal management agency subject to Trump's orders.

The PBS, NPR and CPBall leaders suggested on Friday that the order was illegal, and a judicial struggle seems inevitable.

The White House also said that it would ask the Toresind Congress to finance the CPB as part of a set of cups of $ 9.1 billion. Local stations operate on a combination of government funding, donations and philanthropic subsidies, and stations on smaller markets depend in particular on public money.

WMMMT, based in the eastern Kentucky community of Whitesburg, can be heard in certain parts of five states of the Appalachians. The director general of the stations, Teddy Wimer, said that the listeners wanted to hear people who look like people they know, and that the station, who currently operates from a renovated Winnebago called Possum Den, relies on the funding of the CPB.

Was in an economically disadvantaged area in the country, Wimer said. Most of our listeners who really rely on our programming do not have funds to accelerate their support.

Livingston said that around 30% of their funding comes from the CPB. Right now, he says, it is too early to know if the cuts will actually occur or what they would have an impact if they pass.

On Friday, one of the Arizona PBS offices from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix.

Along the border of Virginie-Virginie-Virginia, more than three hours from Washington, DC, residents can collect signals in radio stations. But those who will have the local flavor and impact we make, said Scott Smith, Managing Director of Allegheny Mountain Radio. It's the only game in town for this kind of thing.

In its original base in Monterey, in Virginia, Smith said that there is about a 4 -mile cell coverage area of ​​4 squares with a cell tower. The station has proven to be a vital source of information during natural disasters. In 2012, residents relied on this after a derecho eliminated power from 680,000 customers of Virginia-Western and it took almost two weeks to certain regions to restore their service.

Yeah, we play music. Yes, we get in the air and like it, he said. But provided basic information, emergency information, this kind of thing, to our communities here. And as part of this, there was a fairly critical link in this area for the emergency alert system.

Smith has staff of 10 people in Allegheny Mountain Radio, who receives 68% of his annual CPB budget.

What CPB finances the most is the small rural radio, said Smith. When you remove 60% of our income, it is not easily or easily replaceable.

Smith calls this an expected game on the question of whether the congress will act on the financing of the CPB.

The answer to the way we advance is vague, said Smith. We will continue to be here as long as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/public-radio-stations-targeted-cuts-trump-offer-lifelines-listeners-rcna204659

