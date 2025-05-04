Connect with us

Politics

Wes Streating: “ The upgrading of NHS technology will be a revolution for care against cancer ''

Wes Streating: “ The upgrading of NHS technology will be a revolution for care against cancer ''

 


The new system will join the data from all parts of the NHS(Picture: Jonathan Buckmaster))

Wes Streting claims that the upgrading plans for NHS Cancer Care, service fax machines for new feedback technologies, will be a revolution for millions of patients.

Cancer 360, a new data system to be deployed in the health service after a successful test, will reduce delays in processing and waiting times for millions during the next decade.

And this will ensure that the signs of early alert are not missed.

I know by personal experience how important a rapid diagnosis is, and there is no doubt that the NHS has saved my own life, wrote the health secretary for the Sunday Mirror.

Read his full part below

I entered A&E with kidney stones, but thanks to a meticulous doctor, I went out with a diagnosis of cancer. It is the best of the NHS in action and that is why I take the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

The system will provide all data on cancer patients – including test results and meetings of meetings and treatments together, so clinicians have to go to one place to find key information.

This means that health professionals can prioritize those who need it and see patients faster.

A pilot program at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London has seen impressive results from the new tool.

In 2022, around 71.5% of patients obtained a diagnosis within 28 days – but this increased to 84.7% after the introduction of the tool.

The secretary of technology, Peter Kyle, said: I saw the stress and the sorrow in first hand that cancer causes in my own family.

Depending on the archaic and paper archaic systems, diagnostic appointments that save lives have clung to the loss of a post-it note, or a piece of paper has disappeared. This endangers lives, and with the technology that we have today, there is no reason for part of our health service to manage in a way.

Simply by keeping specific recordings, the technology we put to work today will reduce waiting times and save lives, providing our change plan. In this way, people can again trust their local hospital has the tools it needs to focus on what matters to treat their loved ones and keep families together for longer.

Dr. Rubina Ahmed, deputy director of research, policies and services at Blood Cancer UK, said: the 280,000 people living with or in remission of blood cancer in the United Kingdom should be easily able to access the care they need, whether they have leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma or another type of blood cancer.

To make the best clinical decision for each patient against blood cancer, clinicians must be able to see all the information they need at the time of consultation, regardless of the framework.

As everything is registered electronically, it is often surprising for people with blood cancer that this information is not already available. However, due to system failures, this has often been the case, which has led to a huge waste of time of health professionals, unanswered questions for people with blood cancer and shocking delays in care.

As underlined in our British blood cancer action plan, we welcome governments' ambition to improve this problem and the investment essential to modernize NHS systems. Well, look at the deployment of this tool and wider investments, to make sure that people with blood cancer are not left behind.

“ I know from personal experience how important a rapid diagnosis is ''

By Wes Stting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

When I got into office, I said the NHS was broken. A decade of underinvestment has left frustrated staff and waiting patients.

But I also said that he had not been beaten, and Lord Ara Darzi agreed in his investigation into the NHS that what he needed was both investment and reform to repair it.

The Chancellor delivered this record investment in the budget last fall, which made the difficult choices but necessary to make 26 billion more to improve care and offer 40,000 additional meetings per week.

I firmly believe that technology will stimulate the necessary reform to match this investment. We are in the counterfeits of a scientific and technological revolution that changes the world around us. And I want Great Britain to direct this new era.

This is why I am announcing the deployment of new pioneering technologies in our NHS which will revolutionize the diagnosis of cancer for staff and patients, while we transform the NHS of a service carried out on faxes with that of sharing data, to associate with innovators and to adopt new technologies on a large scale.

Too often, our archaic, he cannot even get the right bases, with doctors carefully traveling a complex labyrinth of databases, calculation sheets and even emails to find key data and information on a cancer patient. These data are crucial to quickly diagnose people, locate patients with urgent attention and provide vital treatment.

This is why used budget financing to deploy the new revolutionary Cancer 360 system.

Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster

Pilot at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London, the tool led to exceptional results. The percentage of patients receiving a diagnosis within 28 days has spectacular from 71.5% in November 2022 to 84.7% in November 2024.

It will help follow the progress of a patient, avoid devastating diagnostic delays and even produce personalized treatment plans. More importantly, this means that the signs of early alert are not missed for cancer patients do not fall through the meshes of the net.

I know by personal experience how important a rapid diagnosis is, and there is no doubt that the NHS has saved my own life. I entered A&E with kidney stones, but thanks to a meticulous doctor, I went out with a diagnosis of cancer. It is the best of the NHS in action and that is why I take the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

Thanks to our change plan and the difficult but important decisions taken in the budget, we provide this seismic change in the care of the similar to digital.

It is a long road, but we will reform the NHS to repair it and make it fit in the future.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/wes-streeting-nhs-tech-upgrade-35166257

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: