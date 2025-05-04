The new system will join the data from all parts of the NHS (Picture: Jonathan Buckmaster ))

Wes Streting claims that the upgrading plans for NHS Cancer Care, service fax machines for new feedback technologies, will be a revolution for millions of patients.

Cancer 360, a new data system to be deployed in the health service after a successful test, will reduce delays in processing and waiting times for millions during the next decade.

And this will ensure that the signs of early alert are not missed.

I know by personal experience how important a rapid diagnosis is, and there is no doubt that the NHS has saved my own life, wrote the health secretary for the Sunday Mirror.

I entered A&E with kidney stones, but thanks to a meticulous doctor, I went out with a diagnosis of cancer. It is the best of the NHS in action and that is why I take the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

The system will provide all data on cancer patients – including test results and meetings of meetings and treatments together, so clinicians have to go to one place to find key information.

This means that health professionals can prioritize those who need it and see patients faster.

A pilot program at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London has seen impressive results from the new tool.

In 2022, around 71.5% of patients obtained a diagnosis within 28 days – but this increased to 84.7% after the introduction of the tool.

The secretary of technology, Peter Kyle, said: I saw the stress and the sorrow in first hand that cancer causes in my own family.

Depending on the archaic and paper archaic systems, diagnostic appointments that save lives have clung to the loss of a post-it note, or a piece of paper has disappeared. This endangers lives, and with the technology that we have today, there is no reason for part of our health service to manage in a way.

Simply by keeping specific recordings, the technology we put to work today will reduce waiting times and save lives, providing our change plan. In this way, people can again trust their local hospital has the tools it needs to focus on what matters to treat their loved ones and keep families together for longer.

Dr. Rubina Ahmed, deputy director of research, policies and services at Blood Cancer UK, said: the 280,000 people living with or in remission of blood cancer in the United Kingdom should be easily able to access the care they need, whether they have leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma or another type of blood cancer.

To make the best clinical decision for each patient against blood cancer, clinicians must be able to see all the information they need at the time of consultation, regardless of the framework.

As everything is registered electronically, it is often surprising for people with blood cancer that this information is not already available. However, due to system failures, this has often been the case, which has led to a huge waste of time of health professionals, unanswered questions for people with blood cancer and shocking delays in care.

As underlined in our British blood cancer action plan, we welcome governments' ambition to improve this problem and the investment essential to modernize NHS systems. Well, look at the deployment of this tool and wider investments, to make sure that people with blood cancer are not left behind.



By Wes Stting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

When I got into office, I said the NHS was broken. A decade of underinvestment has left frustrated staff and waiting patients.

But I also said that he had not been beaten, and Lord Ara Darzi agreed in his investigation into the NHS that what he needed was both investment and reform to repair it.

The Chancellor delivered this record investment in the budget last fall, which made the difficult choices but necessary to make 26 billion more to improve care and offer 40,000 additional meetings per week.

I firmly believe that technology will stimulate the necessary reform to match this investment. We are in the counterfeits of a scientific and technological revolution that changes the world around us. And I want Great Britain to direct this new era.

This is why I am announcing the deployment of new pioneering technologies in our NHS which will revolutionize the diagnosis of cancer for staff and patients, while we transform the NHS of a service carried out on faxes with that of sharing data, to associate with innovators and to adopt new technologies on a large scale.

Too often, our archaic, he cannot even get the right bases, with doctors carefully traveling a complex labyrinth of databases, calculation sheets and even emails to find key data and information on a cancer patient. These data are crucial to quickly diagnose people, locate patients with urgent attention and provide vital treatment.

This is why used budget financing to deploy the new revolutionary Cancer 360 system.

Pilot at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London, the tool led to exceptional results. The percentage of patients receiving a diagnosis within 28 days has spectacular from 71.5% in November 2022 to 84.7% in November 2024.

It will help follow the progress of a patient, avoid devastating diagnostic delays and even produce personalized treatment plans. More importantly, this means that the signs of early alert are not missed for cancer patients do not fall through the meshes of the net.

I know by personal experience how important a rapid diagnosis is, and there is no doubt that the NHS has saved my own life. I entered A&E with kidney stones, but thanks to a meticulous doctor, I went out with a diagnosis of cancer. It is the best of the NHS in action and that is why I take the best of the NHS to the rest of the NHS.

Thanks to our change plan and the difficult but important decisions taken in the budget, we provide this seismic change in the care of the similar to digital.

It is a long road, but we will reform the NHS to repair it and make it fit in the future.