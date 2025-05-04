Politics
Is Jokowi's diploma considered false? This is UGM's response and the controversial chronology
Jakarta,, inewsalor.id – Why is the Joko Widodo diploma considered to be false always a question of many parties. In this article, we will explain some of the reasons.
From a former speaker from the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar who doubted the authenticity of the diplomas and the thesis of the 7th President of Indonesia IR. Joko Widodo as a graduate of the UGM.
The reason is that the thesis and thesis coverage sheet uses the new Roman police time which, according to him, does not yet exist in the 1980s in the 1990s. This statement of Rismon made a controversy and a debate among the residents of the net.
Many doubted that the information has transmitted, but not a few who also believed in the story that he transmitted enveloped in digital forensic analysis.
The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, regretted the misleading information conveyed by Rismon. In addition, this former speaker is a former student of the electrical engineering study program, a engineering faculty of Gadjah Mada University.
We deeply regret the deceptive information provided by a teacher who should be able to clarify and educate the public with useful information, said Sigit cited on the official UGM website on Wednesday (04/30/2025).
Sigit said that as a professor should be risy to conclude that information must be based on good research and methods of research.
According to Sigit, Rismon should not only display the diploma and the thesis of Joko Widodo which have been examined, but must also make comparisons with the diplomas and thesis published the same year at the Faculty of Forestry.
Regarding the use of the new Roman police time on the thesis and diploma coverage, as Rismon is claimed to be doubtful of the authenticity of the document, Sigit said that that year, the students were plural using the time or letters of the novel News Police which were almost similar to it, in particular to print the coverage and the printing sheet of the printing site.
The fact of the existence of printing machines in Sanur and Prima should also be known to be concerned because the person concerned also studies at the UGM, he said.
As we know, the Joko Widodo thesis ratification sheet is printed in printing, but the whole content of the 91-Page script still uses a typewriter. There are many students' theses that use coverage and ratification sheet with a print machine, he said.
Problem The serial number of the Joko Widodo diploma would not use clusters but only figures, Sigit said that the number of numbering diplomas at that time, the Faculty of Forestry had its own policy and that there was no uniformity of the university level.
The numbering does not only apply to the Joko Widodo diploma, but applies to all graduates of graduates of the Faculty of Forestry.
The number is based on the order of the identification number of students who graduated and added by FKT, represents the name of the faculty, he said.
Keep in mind that Joko Widodo's diploma and thesis are original. He had studied here, his classmate that he knew him well, he was active in student activities (Silvagama), he was recorded to take many courses, working on his thesis, so that his diploma was issued by UGM was original, he stressed.
City of BBC Indonesia, false diploma accusations have in fact exceeded since 2019. This issue was made by Umar Kholid Harahap via his Facebook account with a story that Jokowi used a false secondary school diploma when he registered as a presidential candidate.
The Jokowi diploma in high school was considered false because Jokowi graduated from the school in 1980. While the school, its complaint, was not created until 1986.
Three years later, the same controversy reappeared. This time, the author of the book Jokowi Undercover, Bambang Tri Molyono, continued Jokowi at the District Court of Jakarta Central.
He accused Jokowi of having used a false diploma when recording a presidential election (pills) in 2019.
The last politician Roy Suryo alluded to the inadequacy of the photos of the Jokowi diploma circulating on social networks.
He even said that the silhouette on the photo was a close relative of Jokowi, namely Dumanto Budi Utomo, referring to the glasses carried by people in the photo and the ears and lips.
Roy said the characteristics are very different from Jokowi youth or now that do not wear glasses.
