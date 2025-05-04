



For years, President Donald Trump blamed the Communists with his legal and political problems. Now, the second Trump administration deploys this same label historically loaded to throw its opponents from judges to educators as threats to American identity, culture and values.

For what? Trump himself explained the strategy last year when he described how he planned to defeat his democratic opponent, the president of the time, Kamala Harris, during the White House elections.

All we have to do is define our opponent as a communist or a socialist or someone who will destroy our country, he told journalists from his New Jersey Golf Club in August.

Trump just made this Harris brand, comrade Kamala and he won in November. With more than 77 million Americans who voted 49.9% of the vote, Trump puts this strategy in his second term.

What he is talking about is not really communism

In 2025, communism exerted a great influence in countries like China, Vietnam, North Korea and Cuba. But not the United States.

The heart of communism is the conviction that governments can do better than markets in the supply of goods and services. There are very few people in the West who seriously believe that Raymond Robertson said Texas A & M University Bush School of Government & Public Service. Unless they maintain that the government should lead US Steel and Tesla, they are simply not communist.

The word communist, on the other hand, can carry a great emotional power as a rhetorical tool, even now. It is even more powerful as a pejorative but often inaccurate, even dangerous in the midst of the contemporary flash of social media and disinformation. After all, the fear and paranoia of the Russian Revolution, red fear, the Second World War, McCarthyism and Cold War were in the past of the 20th century.

But Trump, 78 years old and famous for labeling the people he considers obstacles, remembers.

We cannot allow a handful of radical communist judges to hinder the application of our laws, Trump said in Michigan on Tuesday while celebrating his first 100 days in power. The White House did not respond to a request for what Trump means when he calls someone a communist.

The moment of its use of the communist deserves to be noted.

The Trumps Michigan speech occurred for a week of economic and political new. A few days earlier, the Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs published a survey showing that more Americans have not agreed with Trumps' priorities so far than agreeing with them, and that many Republicans are ambivalent about its concentration choices. After the speech, the government pointed out that the economy had decreased during the first quarter of 2025 while the prices prevail over disturbed affairs.

Thursday, the main presidential assistant Stephen Miller rose to the White House podium and pronounced the same word C four times in about 35 minutes during a denunciation of previous policies on transgender, diversity and immigration problems.

Some of the areas in which President Trump fought the cancer and communist culture that destroyed this country, Miller told journalists.

His collection of words offered a selection of clicks for social media users, as well as terms that could attract the attention of older Americans. Voters over 45 have just voted for Trump about his democratic rivals in 2020 and 2024.

Smack in the middle of the sentence of Millers: Communist.

It tends to be a negative effect, especially for older Americans who grew up during the Cold War, said Jacob Neiheisel, political communication expert at the University of Buffalo. Adding emotionally loaded terms of political adversaries is a way to minimize their legitimacy in the eyes of the public and paint them in a negative light.

A silhouette of the era of red fear influenced a young Trump

The threat that the Communists could influence or even erase the United States hovered over the country for decades and have led some of the ugliest chapters in the country.

Years after the First World War and the Russian Revolution in 1917, as well as a wave of immigrants, led to what is known as the red fear of 1920, a period of intense paranoia on the potential of a Communist -led revolution in America.

The McCarthysm after the Second World War meant the hunt for supposed communists. He is appointed for senator Joseph McCarthy, the Wisconsin Republican who led television audiences at the dawn of the Cold War who have made anti-communist fears to new peaks with a series of threats, innuendos and lies.

Culturally, the biggest suggestion that someone was gentle on communism could end careers and ruin life. The black lists of alleged communists have proliferated in Hollywood and beyond. McCarthy fell into disgrace and died in 1957.

The chief lawyer of senators during the hearings, Roy Cohn, became Trumps Mentor and set in the 1980s and 1990s, when Trump increased as a real estate tycoon in New York. The Cold War had more than three decades. The threat of nuclear war was omnipresent.

Communism began to collapse in 1989 and the Soviet Union was dissolved two years later. It is now Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin.

But communism at least in a form lives in China, with which Trump is carrying out a trade war that could cause less and more expensive products to the United States. At the end of the weeks, Trump recognized the potential consequences that his government is taking place: Americans may soon not be able to buy what they want, or they could be forced to pay more. He insisted that China would be more injured by prices.

The real modern debate, says Robertson, is not between capitalism and communism, but how the government must intervene and when. He suggests that Trump does not really debate communism against capitalism anyway.

Calling people who plead for a little more involvement of the communist government is a typical misleading rhetoric which, unfortunately, works very well with occupied voters who do not have much time to think about technical definitions and economic paradigms, he said in an email. It is also very useful (to prevail) because it is inflammatory, put angry people, which can be addictive.

