“ Saturday Night Live '' opens with Donald Trump Signing Executive Orders

Saturday Night Live opened its doors in the oval office, where Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) was joined by Stephen Miller (Mikey Day) to sign a series of new decrees.

Among them: an order to “make socially acceptable for a man in the 1970s to date a 24 -year -old child”.

“We call it Belichick's law,” said Trump. “We are going to make the friends again, ok. Old men can now go out with much younger women. ”

“We like it. It's hot. But upside down, it's quite disgusting, right?

The joke was a reference to Bill Belichick, 73, the head coach of the University of Caroline du Nord who goes out with Jordon Hudson, 24.

The cold open was a return to a familiar territory, but understandable given the way Trump dominated the news during his first months in power.

The sketch has opened with Trump boiling to sign 147 decrees so far: “Everything, from the ban on paper straws to the financing of the PBS. I understand that Elmo has now been apprehended by ice that the letter L for El Salvador. He doesn't come back. “

Trump then presented Miller as “Lord of the Shadows” and Day played the Deputy Chief of the White House as unusually frightening.

As absurd as some of the decrees seem, in some cases, they are not far from reality.

For example, a decree, to reduce the number of interracial couples in television advertisements, is not far from the actions of the Trump administration to eliminate Dei. The president of the president's FCC opened investigations into the NBC-Parent Comcast and other media companies concerning their policies of diversity, equity and inclusion, even if they are private companies.

Johnson's Trump pointed out the diversity of advertising: “It's just too much, right? You see them in the kitchen together to make a meal from hello fresh. She has tight braids. You are like, where do they meet, you know? What are they talking about. It's crazy. “

Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) made an appearance in the sketch (Marcello Hernandez), because Trump has signed an executive decree prohibiting all Hispanic babies from being pierced with his ears.

“I mean, we grew up from American white pre -adolescents trying to enter Claire, and they have to wait behind a thousand tiny Latina babies to be pierced with his ears,” said Trump.

The sketch ended with Trump signing an executive decree to shorten the word “recession”.

Trump said: “The recession will now be called recreation. Amusing, right? So America, are you preparing for a historically long break.”

