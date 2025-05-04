Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto's X accounts blocked in India in the middle of tensions on Pahalgam's terrorist attack





Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto X Account prohibited in India | Image: X / Ani

The accounts of X (formerly Twitter) of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were blocked in India in the midst of degenerate tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

A message displayed on their respective accounts said that the accounts had been retained in response to a legal request.

Responding to Pahalgam's attack, Imran Khan, which has been in prison since August 2023, said: peace is our priority, but it should not be confused with cowardice. Pakistan has all the capacities to give an appropriate response to any Indian mishap, like my government, supported by the whole nation, did it in 2019. I have always stressed the importance of the law of Kashmiris in self -determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions.

Zardari, on the other hand, warned that the blood of the Indians would flow into the Industry river if India tried to block the waters.

What are the other accounts blocked by India?

Earlier this week, the Indian government also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, notably Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly.

In addition, India has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, notably Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, Ary News, Bol News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, Gnn, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, Sunoeb News Business (MHA). The official Youtube channel of the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also blocked.

The Indian government said that these channels broadcast provocative and commonly sensitive content, as well as the propagation of false and misinformation stories and disinformation targeting India, its army and security agencies in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

About Pahalgam's terrorist attack

Pahalgam’s terrorist attack on April 22 in Baisareran Meadow in Pahalgam, is one of the deadliest in the recent history in the Kashmir Valley, saying the lives of 26 people. The attack was led by terrorists based in Pakistan.

India's countermeasures against Pakistan

In response, India has promised to find the authors, Prime Minister Narendra amending “complete operational freedom” to the Indian Armed Forces.

As part of its countermeasures, the Indian government has suspended the Industry Water Treaty, prohibits Pakistani ships from Indian ports and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

