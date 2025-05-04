Attack of Pahalgam: the marshal of the air chief AP Singh meets the PM Modi in the middle of the tensions with Pakistan





The government has granted the full operational freedom of the armed forces to determine the strategy, targets and calendar of India's response to Pahalgam terrorist attack.

New Delhi: On Sunday, the chief of air air chief, the chief of the air chief, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting between them was for about 40 minutes. The chief admiral of the navy, Dinesh K Tripathi, met the Prime Minister on Saturday and informed him of the overall situation in the critical sea channels of the Oman Sea. The meeting between the chief of the Air Force and Prime Minister Modi took place a few days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the chief of the defense staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and three heads of service. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. The CCS meeting took place following Pahalgam's attack One day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which has cost 26 tourists, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has been summoned to assess the situation and plan the way to follow. By reaffirming the position of the firm of countries against terrorism, the government said that those responsible for the attack, as well as the brains behind it, would risk strict punishment. The armed forces have obtained full freedom to choose the calendar, targets and methods of India's response. A multipartite meeting also took place, during which the opposition leaders promised their full support for all the measures that the government takes in response to the attack. The intelligence shared during the CCS briefing underlined a cross -border involvement in the incident. Officials noted that the attack seemed to disrupt the recent peaceful elections in Jammu-et-Cachemire and to derail the regions of development and economic progress. As part of its response, the Government has taken several solid measures, in particular by sustaining the Industry Water Treaty, as a clear message in Pakistan for its presumed support for cross -border terrorism. Read also: the Indian army receives Read also: Pakistan closes its ports for Indian ships in moving against New Delhi

