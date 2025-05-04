Muhadjir Effendy predicts that the COVVI-19 pandemic will soon be completed in today's memory, on May 4, 2020

Jakarta Memory Today, five years ago, on May 4, 2020, the coordinated minister for human development and culture (Menko PMK), Muhadjir Effendy revealed that Pandemi Covid-19 will soon be completed at the end of June. He thinks that the government can overcome the Wuhan virus if the people obey.

Previously, the government was faced with the corona virus entering Indonesia. The victims increased. The economy was destroyed. However, the government is reluctant to use a regional quarantine solution (locking). The corona virus is spreading more and more everywhere.

The COVVI-19 pandemic has become a great impact worldwide. All countries feel the impact of the massive propagation of the corona virus. The transmission rate is high. The number of deaths fell. The country's economy plunges freely.

Indonesia also feels it. The government asks the Indonesian people not to panic. The owner of the power tries to convince that the resistance to the corona virus is a common resistance. However, the government hesitates to lock itself like other countries.

This policy is not considered a solution. The Justru blockage would have a negative impact on the Indonesian economy. The Indonesian government has appealed while waiting for instructions from the World Health Agency, which.

The desire that the Indonesian people unite to follow the government's advice was also directly expressed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi asked all the elements of the company to work hand in hand to help break the virus chain to the spread of Wuhan.

He also thanked all the health workers and officers who were at the forefront of the pandemic. He also thanked the people who stayed at home. According to him, this step is completely appropriate.

Jokowi also called on the people not to be lax to keep their distance and others. Everything so that the pandemic can be transmitted immediately.

“We are not alone, we are with other countries that also know the same thing to jointly overcome this pandemic. And stay patient, optimistic, stay disciplined at home. Keep your distance by interacting with other people. Avoid crowds to wash your hands diligently. Wear a mask when you leave the house.”

“When we make this strong discipline, God wants it, we will come back in normal situations and conditions and be able to meet you. Meeting friends with parents and neighbors is in a normal situation,” said Jokowi, as quoted by the website of the State Secretariat, on April 10, 2020.

Optimism is not always felt by President Jokowi himself. His staff also felt the same thing. The coordinated minister of human development and culture, Muhadjir Effendy, dared to predict that COVID-19 would end at the end of June 4, 2020.

He made this prediction since May was considered the top of the epidemic. This condition led to the epidemic drop in June. However, the prediction could not be correct because it depends on many variables, including community compliance.

“If you use the hypothesis that the peak of the epidemic occurs at the end of May and after that, it will decrease. Thus, by the end of June, the epidemic can be overcome. But we are optimistic, I hope that June will calm down,” said Muhadjir as cited on the tempo.co, May 4, 2020.

This prediction clearly makes criticisms everywhere. The world has difficulty breaking the chain of COVID-19, but has not produced a significant impact. The rate of transmission continues to accelerate. In fact, some predict that the pandemic will not disappear before the end of 2020 and will occur.

