The Mexican president says she rejected Trump's troops offering the DW 05/03/2025





Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said on Saturday that she had refused an offer from her American counterpart, Donald Trump, to send American soldiers to Mexico to help fight drug cartels.

During an event in Texcoco, on the outskirts of the capital, Mexico City, Sheinbaum said Trump had made the offer during one of the many telephone calls between the two leaders.

“I said to him:” No, President Trump, our territory is inviolable, our sovereignty is inviolable, our sovereignty is not for sale “, said Sheinbaum.

What did Sheinbaum said to Trump?

“It is not necessary that we can collaborate, we can work together, but you in your territory, we in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the American army on our territory,” added the Mexican president.

His remarks come after the Wall Street Journal reported this week that Trump was putting pressure on greater American military involvement to fight drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum also said that she had urged Trump to interrupt weapons through the United States border.

She told the event to Texcoco that the American president had given an order on Friday, ensuring that all the available measures were deployed to prevent weapons from entering Mexico.

Mexico began sending troops to the border in early February to tighten measures against irregular migration and drug smuggling [FILE: February 26, 2025]Image: Carlos A. Moreno / Zuma / Picture alliance Us Weapons contributing to the violence of the cartel

The massive quantities of weapons from the United States have helped make Mexico one of the most violent countries in the world.

More than 450,000 people have been killed since the Mexican state declared war on the country's drug trafficking gangs, called cartels.

Hundreds of thousands displaced by gang violence in Mexico

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Trump has often complained about cross -border drug trafficking and undocumented immigrants. He slapped import duties on Mexico as a means of putting pressure on the Mexican authorities to do more to fight against the drug cartels and the irregular migration of the rod.

Radical prices should have a serious impact on Mexico, which is the largest trading partner in the United States and the second economy in Latin America.

A delicate dance

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Sheinbaum, a leftist, sought to find a balance in his relations with the American republican chief, before placing him while defending the interests of his nation.

Trump's rhetoric has repeatedly put angry Mexicans. In March, he said that the neighbor of his country in the south was “entirely dominated by the criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture and exercising total control … constituting a serious threat to our national security”.

When he announced for the first time his intention to present himself to the presidency in 2015, Trump said that Mexico sent people to America who “brought drugs, they brought crime. They are rapists. And some, I suppose, are good people”.

American militarization of the growth of alarms of the southern borders

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Published by: Sean Sinico

