The Pakistani deputy Sher Afzal Khan Marwat of the Party of the Imran Khan party shares the exit plan in the event of war with India

A Pakistani deputy for Imran Khan's party, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, revealed his plan to flee if the war with India bursts, arousing criticism. In the midst of growing tension, the BJP underlined the lack of confidence in the soldiers of Pakistan by its leaders and citizens.

New Delhi:

A Pakistani deputy for the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed his outing plan in the event of an attack on India.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, who is also a lawyer representing Mr. Khan in legal affairs, answered a question by a journalist when he shared his Exfil strategy.

The journalist asked the deputy for the district of Pakistan to Lakki Marwat if he would pick up a weapon and go on the front line if a war with India bursts.

“If war broke out, I will go to England,” replied Mr. Marwat.

He is also the spokesperson for Mr. Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

The tension is high between India and Pakistan after terrorists with cross-border links killed 26 tourists at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire last month.

India has prohibited all Pakistani visas and suspended the Industry Water Treaty, among other measures, in response to the neighboring country's policy to send terrorists to attack Indian forces and civilians to Jammu-et-Cachemire.

Responding to the comments of the Pakistani leader in the flight to England, the BJP said that Pakistani leaders and citizens did not trust their army, especially at a time when tension with India increases.

Pakistani ministers have already reserved flights to get out of their family in the country if hostilities are bursting, said BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, at the Anima news agency.

“Pakistan is convinced that he has neither confidence in his army or his defense capacities. The Pakistani ministers have reserved tickets for their families in England and other countries,” said Bhandari.

“There is a consensus in Pakistan that he cannot fight the defense capacities of India. The inhabitants of Pakistan and around the world think that under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, India will give an adapted response to Pakistan,” he said, referring to Buzz that India provides for a strong response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

#Watch | Delhi: BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said: “Pakistan is convinced that he has neither confidence in his army or his defense capacities. Pakistani ministers have reserved tickets for their families to England and other countries.

Ani (@ani) May 4, 2025

India launched an air strike in a terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 after a terrorist linked to Pakistan killed 40 Indian soldiers in a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama.

In 2016, the Indian special forces made a surgical strike against targets in cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK) on the other side of the control line in response to the murder of 19 Indian soldiers in an Indian army camp near the URI Jammu-et-Cachemire.

