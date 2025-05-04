Politics
The Turkish President reaffirms Türkiye's unwavering support for Turkish Cypriots
Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support on Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Northern Cypriot (TRNC) as a guarantor on Saturday.
“Turkish Cypriots will eventually obtain recognition of their sovereign equality and their international status as an equal partner on the island,” Erdogan told journalists after a day visit to the TRNC.
“We continue to fully support the vision of President Ersin Tatar for a two -state solution,” said Erdogan.
By referring to the informal meeting and improved participation held under the United Nations in Geneva from March 17 to 18, Erdogan said: “We will continue to assume our responsibilities and remain constructive in the fields of cooperation that have been contained between the two neighboring states on the island.”
“The homeland Türkiye will always remain near the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this path and will maintain its solidarity indefinitely,” he noted.
“Our sincere desire is for a fair, durable, sustainable and realistic solution,” said Erdogan.
“Developments in our region also recall that it is time to accept this reality,” he said, adding: “It is time for everyone to recognize the fact that there are two peoples and two states on the island.”
– Provocative rhetoric, claims of the new anti-türkiye terrorist group
Addressing a declaration from the archbishop of the Greek Orthodox church targeting the Turkish population on the island, Erdogan said: “I firmly condemn any declaration which undermines the language of peace in Cyprus and endangers future generations.”
“We have always made our part for peace and stability on the island, and we will continue to do so,” he said.
In response to a question about the signs of a new anti-Türkiye terrorist group, similar to the terrorist organization of Eoka, trained in the Greek Cypriot Southern Cypriot administration, said Erdogan: “We will not tolerate any effort that disrupts the peace of the island, causes sensitivities, nor seek to encourage chaos.”
“Those who use terrorism or ignore the existence of Turkish Cypriots should know that they will be confronted with a stronger Türkiye,” he said.
“Instead of rhetoric which fuels tensions, the use of constructive and inclusive language would be more beneficial for the future of the island,” added Erdogan.
“We will never allow a repetition of past sufferings, and we are resolved on this subject,” reiterated the Turkish chief.
– Attack of Israeli drones against the Gaza help ship
Speaking about the attack on Israeli drones against a humanitarian aid ship to Gaza while he was in Malta, Erdogan said: “Israel is the greatest threat to international law and has violated a habit.”
“The whole world knows that these ships transported humanitarian aid and operated in accordance with international navigation rules,” noted Erdogan.
“Despite this, the attack was carried out-it is banditry and hacking squarely,” he said.
“Israel is trying to defeat the Palestinians by blocking access to food and medication after failing to do so with bombs and heavy weapons,” added Erdogan.
The Turkish chief called at the end of the world's “spiral of silence” surrounding the actions of Israel.
“You have to understand: the world is larger than Israel. It must be up to this grandeur and extinguish this ball of fire which tries to set the world on fire,” he said.
– Israeli attacks against Syria
Speaking of attacks by Israel against Syria and its efforts to destabilize the country, Erdogan said: “A climate of peace and stability is the last thing Israel wants.”
“Israel is disturbed by the end of the civil war in Syria, the right of the Syrian people to determine their own future, as well as winds of unity and integrity,” said Erdogan.
He added that Israel is trying to provoke certain groups in Syria to light a new conflict.
“Israel, who does not hesitate to set fire to the region, is also deeply unstable by the force of Türkiye in the region and the gains he has reached,” noted Erdogan.
“Everyone must work to build a new Syria according to unity and territorial integrity,” he said, adding: “Türkiye will not allow Syria to be trained in a new conflict.”
