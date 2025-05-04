Pope Donald Trump Ai Images Flies Indignation, the White House issues an answer





President Donald Trump has attracted people around the world, including the clergy, Catholics and Italians, after sharing an image generated by himself as a pope, in front of a conclave to select the successor to Pope Francis Tardif, reported Associated Press.

President Donald Trump caught Flak for posting a photo of himself as a pope on social networks. (Donald Trump / Truth Social)

On Friday, Trump posted a photo of him disguised as a pope on his social story of truth, which the White House also republished X later, causing agitation on social networks while the period of official mourning of Pope Francis continues after his death on April 21.

Read too: Trump mocking the death of Pope Francis? POTUS POSS AI Image in papal holder

The image shows Trump in a white cassock, a bishop's hat and, according to Associated Press, has also become the subject of discussion in the Vatican Conclave Briefing on Saturday.

The pope's death was a blow, not only for the Catholic Church and his disciples, but also for people who held Francis in high esteem for his ideals. Even non -religious Italians consider the Pope with great respect.

The Italian and Spanish reports criticized the post for his bad taste and said he was offensive, in the light of the death of Pope Francis.

Also read: Warren Buffett slams prices as a big mistake in major commercial advice in Trump; Not well, not wise

The former Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi criticized the Trump movement on X, it is an image that offers believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right world loves the clown. Meanwhile, the American economy risks the recession and the dollar loses value. Sovereigns do damage everywhere.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the issue.

Read too: Trump takes a shocking jibe on Elon Musk, the amazed Internet users say that this guy has no decency

The publication of Italy on the left, the Repubblica, also presented the image on its website on Saturday with a comment accusing Trump of “pathological megalomania.

The White House responds to Flak

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, was invited to respond to criticism and declared that, quoted by AP, President Trump went to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and to attend his funeral, and he was an ardent champion for Catholics and religious freedom.

However, the backlash also came from Catholic organizations in the United States. The Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops of the state working with the government, accused Trump of mockery.

In an article on X, they said: “There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President. We have just built our beloved Pope Francis and the Cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Do not make fun of us.

The controversial image of Trump's AI as Pope comes after joking last week on the vacant position, I would like to be a pope. It would be my number one choice. “In particular, Trump himself is not Catholic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/pope-donald-trump-ai-image-sparks-outrage-white-house-issues-response-101746303412968.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos