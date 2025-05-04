More president, Jokowi is not dealing with 3 legal affairs





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Lately, former President Joko Widodo was under the projectors of the public because he was trained in various problems, which has even led to reports to the police. In some cases, Jokowi is called both the parties reported and the journalists. One of the problems that was quite attractive was the alleged false diploma that was sent to him.

This accusation came from the former Menpora Roy Suryo, the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma. The three doubted the authenticity of the baccalaureate diploma in Jokowi and urged the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) to show the original document.

The noise resulting from this accusation finally pushed a group of lawyers from Peradi United to report them to the police of the criminal investigation on Thursday, April 24, 2025. “We will report to the false diploma accusations, alleged insults, incitement, and will make noise,” said the secretary general of Peradi United Ade Darmawan at the criminal unit on Thursday, 2025.

So, what are the legal affairs that currently drag Jokowi? Consult the summary of the following information.

1. The trial for defect linked to ESEMKA cars A solo resident continued the former president Jokowi, the 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin and the creation of solo manufacturing PT for an alleged defect linked to Esemka cars. The trial was filed by a solo resident named AUFAA LUQMAN R. A in PN SOLO.

Luqman said he was interested in buying Esemka Bima cars for transport activities, but the project was considered not having been carried out. Jokowi would have promised to support Esemka as a national car because he was still the mayor of Solo.

The inaugural session of this case was held at the Tribunal of the City Solo (PN), Central Java, Thursday, April 24, 2025. However, President Jokowi was not present directly at the trial. Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irpan, said Jokowi was absent because he had visited the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

“He, yesterday's position in Jakarta, and I just learned the news that Mr. Jokowi obtained a special messenger from President Prabowo to visit the Vatican for the death of Pope Francis, how many days did not know,” Irpan told journalists at the District Court of Solo City, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

2. False of development SMA President Jokowi is also being prosecuted to use a false graduation of high school. The trial was filed at the District Court of Solo City by a lawyer named Muhammad Taufiq. He was accompanied by his legal team in the name of himself as a group of false diploma teams in the unhappy company (UGM DECESS).

In the trial, in addition to Jokowi, there were three other defendants, namely the General Electoral Commission (KPU), Solo 6 State High School (Sman) and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta. The inaugural trial of this case took place on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Thanks to the process of trial, the defendant and the plaintiff accepted and decided to be mediation. The defendant and the plaintiff agreed to appoint an outside mediator of the district court of the solo city, Adi Slistiyono, professor of the Faculty of Law, Sebelas Maret University (UNS) solo.

Taufiq said that mediation would be carried out at the Solo district court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. He made sure that mediation was not intention to make peace, but according to the rules of the Supreme Court (PERMA) number 1 of 2016. “We always hope that mediation will come to show its original diploma,” he said.

3. UGM false diploma allegations Before Peradi United to report Roy Suryo and his friends on the burden of a false diploma in Jokowi, the former mayor of Solo had already announced that he was considering taking legal measures to those who were still interoccroid for the authenticity of his UGM Yogyakarta diploma.

“Yes, he is considered to be studied more deeply by lawyers (lawyers) because he was transmitted by the rector of the UGM, he was finally transmitted by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry, he was clear,” said Jokowi when he was met by journalists from his home to Sumber Village, Solo, Central Java.

Jokowi has transmitted the reason to take legal measures because he wanted to show the truth. In addition, there are already competent parties to transmit the validity of his diploma, namely the Rector of the UGM, but there are still parties who continue to question it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/tak-lagi-jadi-presiden-jokowi-kini-berhadapan-dengan-3-kasus-hukum–1334487 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos