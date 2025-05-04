A Trump cartoon signing executive decrees at his groovy rhythms (photo: the White House / You Tube)

We rebuild our other cities manufacturing them again safely, clean and beautiful.

No, you don't look at Donald Trumps rally before his re -election to his functions. You are really looking at a livestream of the White House with LO FI Rhythms.

Yes, you read that right.

The American president is the last person to join the musical trend loved by students pilling for the examination season and professionals working at home.

In the video, a cartoon version of Trump is seen scribbled at his office as a parchment of his actions during his first 100 days while the American president drives on a shared screen next to him.

The 15-minute loop video, which was downloaded from the official Youtube channel of the White House and published on social media websites X and Rumble, should play 24/7 throughout the weekend.

Trump has already signed 143 decrees this year to try to force his program on everything, from undocumented immigrants to education.

The video clip reminds viewers all these orders, which he calls the promises made, the promises held.

Some of the recent actions administrations include orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) in the army, as well as policies targeting citizenship of duty for the children of undocumented immigrants.

One of the notes says Trump has launched the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States.

The White House said that the content of Groovy music was part of a new strategy to find innovative means to distribute information sheets and other information when they mark the first 100 days of the American presidents of its second term.

Trump signed 143 decrees in his second mandate (Image: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Although he was only back in office for a little less than five months, his return to the presidency was spoiled by a certain number of scandals.

There has been an outcry from the security community when high -level sensitive discussions on military operations in Yemen have been accidentally sent to a journalist in a group cat on the unprepared signal messaging application.

The American gross domestic product also dropped by 0.3% at the beginning of 2025 after Trumps foresee reciprocal prices sent the stock market stock market and caused a world trade war.

Last night, he faced criticism after publishing a bizarre image of him laughed at his pope on his social account of truth.

But he is not the first politician to publish his own study track, and could have been inspired by one of our former leaders to extinguish his own beats.

The Conservative Party published its own Lo-Fi Boriswave to relax / have Brexit made during the former Prime Minister Boris Johnsons General campaign in 2019.

These beats were even more political, because music included Boris clips speaking of his political program.

The Mash-Up presents Boris promising to do Brexit, then to continue all the things on which the people of this country really want to concentrate.

Lo-fi beats are commonly used as background music to study or work and are often accompanied by a video of a working person working.

It was made popular for the first time by Lofi Girl, previously known as cold cow, an information chain and a 24-hour record company which shows a cartoon of a teenage student at her office while hip hop beats play in the background.

It lasts 24 hours a day and has a section of comments live so people can talk to each other.

A bunch of benefits have since been launched on YouTube since Lofi Girl was broadcast for the first time in 2017, notably Rainy Jazz Music and the 90s style beats.

