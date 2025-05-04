After the navy, the chief of the Air Force meets the PM Modi in the middle of the tensions with Pakistan: Sources





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the head of the Indian Air Force on Sunday, Marshal Amar, Preet Singh, sources said in India Today TV. The meeting comes just one day after the Prime Minister was informed by the chief of naval staff of Adine Dine K Tripathi on the situation in the sea of ​​Oman. He also coincided with the Pakistan test of a surface -to -surface ballistic missile, known as the Abdali weapon system, with a range of 450 km. The missile was tested on Saturday during the military exercise of Pakistan “industrial exercise”. The consecutive meetings with the heads of the Navy and the Air Force intervene in the context of the increased security posture of India in response to the attack by Pahalgam. The Indian Navy has carried out in -depth exercises in the Oman Sea and issued a navigation warning advising commercial ships to avoid certain areas. The alert was issued by the national hydrographic office of India, which operates under the navy, and has been described as a precautionary measure because the Indian and Pakistani navies remain on high alert. Admiral Tripathi had met the Prime Minister on Saturday evening to inform him of maritime operations, sources told PTI. Tensions have intensified since India blamed the cross -border links for the deadly attack by Pahalgam. New Delhi has promised to court the “authors, supporters and planners”. Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi convened a high-level meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, the national security councilor Ajit Doval, the chief of defense staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the three heads of service. The Prime Minister reportedly told the best brass that he had “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of India's response. “It is a national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism,” said the Prime Minister.

