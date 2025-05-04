Has no effect on state administration, but can be criminalized

Time – The former Menkopolhukam Mahfud MD joined the question of the question of a false diploma called the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who then shocked social media.

The rate of Mahfud, although there are those who question Jokowi's diploma, this will have no impact on the state administration in Indonesia.

I don't care whether the diploma of Pak Jokowi is original or not, because this will not have an impact on our constitutional process, said Mahfud MD on the official Mahfud MD channel on Sunday (4/5).

He also explained that, in the context of constitutional law, the existence of the Jokowi diploma did not affect the decisions he had made when she was president of the Republic of Indonesia.

“For example, if Mr. Jokowi's diploma is false, then there are those who say that all of his decisions during the president are canceled, illegitimate, I am not saying what is detailed,” said Mahfud.

According to him, although there are criminal problems linked to the counterfeiting of documents, this has only implications for the person concerned, and not on the administration of the State.

In the opinion of Mahfud, constitutional law did not directly regulate the validity of the diploma of a president. If there is a suspicion of falsification of documents, criminal law may apply, but that does not also undermine the administration of the State.

If the criminal is yes, the criminal can be if counterfeiting occurs. It is because of the secrecy and public secrecy because of the counterfeit, it can, but does not imply the administration of the State, but the person, said Mahfud.

Mahfud also revealed, if the court had decided on a false diploma of Jokowi and said that all of its policies were canceled, then the state would disperse.

He then illustrated the 2024 electoral event which all settled until the mechanism was signed by Jokowi. Then, if there is a decision of the court that the Jokowi diploma is false and that all its policies are declared invalid, the results of the elections of 2024 are automatically unavailable and must be repeated.

In connection with this, Mahfud stressed that the judge could not strike the hammer of the decision. “If the approach of the law of the state administration and administrative law of the State, the argument of the decision which was taken legally by both parties, it must be guaranteed a legal certainty,” he said.

At the same time, Mahfud also said that the most correct trial to be brought by the applicant was directly at the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) as a party that published a Jokowi diploma.

“You should ask, if you withdraw the diploma, ask UGM because UGM emits, the Ptun period. And after all, what is your reality in a state?” he explained.

In addition, Mahfud revealed that individuals or groups could not force the UGM to show documents such as the Jokowi diploma. If this happens, it is feared, everyone can request documents belonging to others without the authorization of the person concerned.

“Civil law, private, a group of people, came to UGM forced, I wanted to see the diploma of Mr. Jokowi, who could not,” he said. “Then, everyone can ask later, can see what type of diploma Mr. Mahfud is,” continued Mahfud.

As we know, Jokowi reported five people who accused his false diploma to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The judicial process was underway, even if the police had not yet called the parties reported by Jokowi.