Politics
The Turkish expert criticizes Erdogan's policies
In an exclusive interview with Israel HayomTurkish researcher Burak Can Celik delivered a sharp criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policy in Syria, describing him as a strategic quagmire that prevented Turkey with few tangible results. Istanbul's-based political scientist condemns what he calls Erdogan's “neo-Ottoman” approach while warning that Israeli's increasingly aggressive land operations could potentially trigger dangerous escalation, despite Israel's legitimate objective to secure his strategic depth.
“While Ankara initially entered the Syrian arena with ambitious objectives reversing Assad, preventing Kurdish autonomy and projecting regional leadership, he was caught in a complex network of military occupations, governance of unstable proxy and diplomatic isolation,” said Celik. “The so-called” security zones “in northern Syria provide neither real security nor a political lever effect. Turkey is now too wide, diplomatically constrained by Russia and the United States, and with few tangible achievements after almost a decade of involvement.”
On the other hand, Celik thinks that the approach of Israel has proven to be more effective. “Such Aviv has never sought a territorial control or a regime change, but focused only on underpinking Iranian influence and the prevention of weapons transfers to Hezbollah,” he said. “Thanks to precise strikes and the superiority of intelligence, Israel has maintained its red lines without getting bogged down in the quagmire of Ground Wars.”
“Israel has maintained strategic freedom of action while operating in coordination with Washington and Moscow,” added Celik. “The essential is clear while Turkish participation is increasingly like an exhausting and insoluble tangle, Israel has shown how limited but strategic use can provide tangible security results and influence in the region.”
However, Celik noted significant recent changes in the operational position of Israel. “There has been a notable change in the position of Israel in Syria. Although its strategy is very limited to precision strikes and intelligence operations, recent developments show a more aggressive and multidimensional approach, including limited ground raids. This signals Israel's transition from an 'ghost war' 'to an assertive and pre-empty doctrine,” he said.
“Several factors have probably led this enriching change from Iran near the heights of Golan, the logistical depth of Hezbollah in southern Syria and regional uncertainty after the Gaza War,” Celik continued. “Israel seems to recalibrate its rules of engagement, expanding the scope of military operations to disrupt Iranian networks, not only of air but also through elite units in the field. This development naturally involves risks with greater exposure and climbing potential and complications with the presence of Russia in Syria. But it reflects the desire for the abandonment of Israel.
Q: We have seen another massacre in Syria in recent days produced by forces linked to the regime this time targeting the Druze community. Does this indicate the incapacity of al-Julani to control his forces? What do you think is Erdogan's vision on him?
“It is precisely irony and tragedy. In the fields where the Assad regime collapsed, we have not seen the rise in democracy or stability, but the consolidation of a new form of authoritarian regime under Abu Mohammad al-Julani,” said Celik. “The so-called” released “areas in Syria are controlled by a man who has promised allegiance to Al-Qaida and now plays the role of a statesman. He always operates by fear, repression and rigid ideology. What we see in Idlib and the surrounding areas is not a post-assad victory for the Syrian people, but the replacement of an authoritarian regime by the other.”
Celik said Turkey actively supports this arrangement. “President Erdogan continues to consider al-Julani as a strategic asset a stamp against the remains of the Assad regime, the Kurds and even the unwanted political currents,” he noted. “The support of Erdogan in Al-Julani is not a coincidence or born of necessity. It is part of a wider strategy to shape northwestern Syria through an Al-Julani Islamist government was ready to fill.
Q: Given this context, let's discuss Israeli-Turkey relations, which have deteriorated throughout Erdogan's mandate. Do you see an improvement potential if he leaves functions?
“What started as a strategic alliance in the 90s has become an ideological rivalry charged, mainly motivated by the neo-Ottoman aspirations of Erdogan and its populist identification with Islamist objectives, in particular on the Palestinian question, where its rhetoric has often bordered the incentive,” said Celik. “Erdogan used anti-Israeli feeling as an internal political tool, not only to call on its conservative base, but also to present itself as a regional chief of the Muslim world.
“However, there is a realistic chance to improve relations if and only if there is a change at the top of the government,” he said. “Post-erdogan leadership, in particular that with a more pragmatic or Western perspective, would probably seek to normalize links with Israel, not only for geopolitical balance but also for economic and technological cooperation. In other words, hostility is not structural, it is personal and ideological.” Once the Erdogan is no longer in the equation, the door to restore personal relationships. “”
Q: Do you think that walking demonstrations have revealed cracks in the structure of Erdogan's power?
“Indeed, walking demonstrations were more than a simple response to the arrest of a Turkish mayor, they were the expression of deep and growing dissatisfaction in Turkish society,” he observed. “The Erdogan system, formerly rented for its effectiveness, now shows signs of fatigue and internal tension. The fact that a local political arrest can trigger national disorders underlines how fragile the regime has become fragile.”
Q: Are you not afraid to denounce Erdogan?
“I am not afraid. Fear is the currency of authoritarianism,” he said. “Silence in the face of rampant autocracy is much more dangerous than raising its voice. Millions of Turks are quietly waiting for political changes. And each voice, as small, adds to this momentum. The cracks in the Erdogan system are no longer hypothetical, they are visible, irreversible and growing.”
