



Rapid The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. The marshal of the air chief, AP Singh, met Prime Minister Modi in the middle of increasing tensions. The meeting follows the PM discussions with military leaders on recent terror. A deadly attack on April 22 killed 26 civilians, mainly tourists, in Pahalgam.

















New Delhi: The marshal of the chief of air, Ap Singh, met today Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the middle of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, who killed 26 people on April 22, sources said. The commitment with the chief of the Air Force intervened less than 24 hours after a separate meeting between the Prime Minister and Adine Dine K Tripathi, the chief of naval staff. The Prime Minister had met UPENDEDI UPENDEDI army last week. Although an official reading of the meeting was not published in the media, it is considered to be part of the current deliberations on an answer to the attack on April 22, in which armed men opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam. All people killed were civilians, including many tourists from various states across India, visiting the picturesque region of southern cashmere during the spring season. The attack has marked one of the deadliest strikes in cashmere civilians in recent years and has sparked calls for rewarding measures against Pakistan, which India accuses of providing support to terrorist groups to carry out cross -border attacks. Prime Minister Modi, at a high -level meeting held earlier this week, clearly told the defense leaders that the Indian armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the nature, targets and the country's response calendar. The Minister of Defense, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, was present at this previous meeting, the national security councilor Ajit Doval, the chief of the defense staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the army, the navy and the Air Force. Two days after the Pahalgame massacre, the reference of the PM Modi to take the fight to the “ends of the earth” and to punish the authors “beyond their imagination” was largely considered a direct message in Pakistan. Historically, India responded to terrorist provocations forcefully. In 2016, India carried out surgical strikes on terrorist winners on the other side of the control line, after the attack on the URI soldiers of J&K, and the 2019 Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack. The Air Force played a key role in Balakot's operation, using Mirage-2000 fighter planes to make that the government described as a major terrorist training center. After Pahalgam's attack, India has already taken diplomatic and strategic measures to increase pressure on Islamabad. Such a decision has been the decision to ensure that certain provisions of the Industry Water Treaty, a long -standing bilateral agreement governing the use of rivers flowing from India to Pakistan. Despite the public pressure and the tone of the company adopted by the Prime Minister and senior officials, there has so far been no official word on the nature or calendar of a reprisals.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/after-indian-navy-chief-pm-modi-holds-meeting-with-air-force-chief-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-8326458 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos