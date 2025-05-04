Jokowi reported the accusation of false diploma at the loss window, Public Salfok: What was missing?





Suara.com – The time of the arrival of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) recently had the opportunity to seize the public's attention. Instead of focusing on the substance of the report linked to the accusation of false diplomas involving the name of Jokowi, Internet users were in fact of Salfok alias Focus on the fact of seeing the report at the counter which said the “loss services”. In a large portrait in circulation and downloaded an x ​​@Masbro_Back account, Jokowi was seen sitting side by side with his legal advisor Yakup Hasibuan at the SPKT Metro Jaya service office which was clearly written “loss services”. This service counter is known to be used to report the loss of personal goods. “What's wrong, how is it to sign it to the loss service?” Write the account accompanying the screenshots of the photo like Suara.com cited Sunday (4/5/2025). Suddenly, comments after comments from citizens have appeared, some of the jokes, some of which questioned the procedures taken. “He wants to make a report on the loss of his diploma S1. Later on the basis of the letter UGM issues a double diploma equipped with a photo of him, the wet signature of the speaker, the dean and the speaker plus the stamp stamped. No less tickling, another comment came from @pri ****, “if you lose enough ordinary articles to the nearest police station. Continue to lose a diploma at school / campus can legalize the FC. But if you lose your self -esteem, should you be a tour where?” But not all comments are humorous. There are also those who question the validity of the administrative process. Read also: Check the facts: Roy Suryo and Doctor Tifa Arrest Tail Call a false Jokowi diploma, really? “@DS **** wrote: 'As far as I know, the public service is offset for the benefit of this Rowdy, it is therefore not in accordance with the SPK counter. Is it true that this information reports @divhumas_polri, @Listyosigitp, or is it noisy?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2025/05/04/125929/jokowi-lapor-soal-tudingan-ijazah-palsu-ke-loket-kehilangan-publik-salfok-apa-yang-hilang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos