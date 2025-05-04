Carrie Symonds Wilf's son has wild blonde curls just like Dad Boris in new photos





The children of Carrie Johnson are absolutely adorable, and his supporters are always delighted to see new photos of the trio with wild hair. Taking on Instagram, the former media representative shared a series of family photos with a simple legend: “The last month was quite great [green heart emoji]”And from photos, it certainly looks like that. 37 -year -old fans were obsessed with pretty photos of all children, who are starting to look like their father Boris, especially Wilf, whose crazy blond hair is a carbon copy of his father. Scroll down to see children's unruly hair photos © Instagram Wilf, five, and Romy, three, looked so cute sitting on a hammock enjoying the sun. Romy's tiny dress of pink and white floral corresponds perfectly to the arc while holding her hair in a ponytail, while the brilliant blonde curls of Wilf shone in the light. © Instagram In a separate photo, Wilf has been seen in the process of binding friends with an incredibly cute group of piglets. He looked so soft in his huge mustard yellow raincoat and, with his jeans and his rubber boots, he seemed to be more than ready for a day on the farm. © Instagram Carrie also shared a hip of vacation in the carousel, her husband Boris making an appearance, because Wilf and Romy seem to play with playful with their father's hair. Wilf's hair looked a little less curly and a little more shaggy than usual, because he and his sister seemed ready to enjoy a day at sea. © Instagram Wilf's shiny blonde curls and Romy's wild red hair stole the light on another photo, while the two seemed ready to explore. A follower commented: “such a beautiful Carrie family”, while another wrote: “What wonderful childhood memories you create”. © Instagram Wilf's corrugated locks took the front of the stage in this incredibly comforting shot, where the five -year -old child could gently caress a cat in a relaxed air, who really seemed to enjoy attention! © Instagram Carrie also surprised her disciples with a frank sleeping snapping, snuggling against the baby Frankie, whose curls become even thicker and more wheat than that of her older brother Wilf! Watch a video from Boris and Carrie being photobombe by their son Wilf below … Recommended videoYou can also loveWatch: Boris and Carrie Johnson are photobomber by his son Wilfred

