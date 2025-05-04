Pahalgam terrorist attack: PM meets the chief of the air Amar Amar Preet Singh in Delhi





The marshal of the air manager, Amar, Preet Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the middle of increasing tensions with Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, last month, who killed 26 people. Prime Minister Modi met the chiefs of the three armed forces to take stock of India's possible military action against Pakistan in response to Pahalgam's attack on April 22. On April 26, Prime Minister Modi held an important meeting with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan and other chiefs of the armed forces. During this an hour and a half meeting, Prime Minister Modi gave “free hand” to the armed forces to take measures against Pakistan. In the midst of the possibility of taking military measures against Pakistan, the head of the army Gen Dwivedi met Prime Minister Modi at his residence in his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on April 30. The Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and NSA Doval also attended Reunion. On May 3 at 6 p.m., the Chief Admiral of the Navy Dinesh Tripathi met the PM Modi. The meeting lasted an hour. On May 3, at 12 noon, the chief of the Air Force chief, Marshal AP Singh, also met the Prime Minister for about 40 minutes. In the midst of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan on the Pahalgam massacre, the Order's board of directors canceled the leave of all its employees with immediate effect. This step was taken at a time when defense preparation increased across the country. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists visiting the Baisaran valley, a meadow accessible only on foot or on horseback. In the process, 26 people, including a Nepalese national, were killed in carnage. The terrorists distinguished non -Muslim tourists and pulled them on the chain at close range after being invited to recite the Kalma, or the Islamic Declaration of Faith. Prime Minister Moda promised that his government would track the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and their donors “at the ends of the earth”. India has downgraded diplomatic links with Pakistan and has taken a burst of measures, including the suspension of the industrial waters, canceling all the visas issued to Pakistani nationals and closing aerial space to Pakistani airlines. On the other hand, Pakistan, fearing Indian reprisals, announced tit-fun measures and suspended the Simla agreement. Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: May 4, 2025

