Politics
Intelligence and geopolitical observer: Prabowo plays a beautiful Jokowi face and a Gang solo
President Prabowo Suubianto seems to play a silent and elegant strategy in the post-Pemiili 2024 political dynamic, in particular by addressing the political maneuvers of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the power circle which is often called the Solo gang. It is the net analysis issued by the intelligence and geopolitical observer of Amir Hamzah.
Amir called Prabowo as an experienced football coach, like Jose Mourinho. “He did not serve as a silent attack. Silent, calm, but observed the gaps and weaknesses of the opponent for a deadly attack,” said Amir in his declaration to the editor of www.suaranational.com, Sunday (4/5).
According to him, Prabowo understood who he was confronted with. Twice Jokowi defeated in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections was not easy to forget. “It is a strong signal that Jokowi looks in the community. And Prabowo does not ignore this fact,” said Amir.
However, Amir also stressed that Prabowo knew that Jokowi's ambitions had not yet been fully extinguished, even after the end of his official mandate. According to Amir, the question of “three periods” which had blown in the past has always left a trace in the form of indirect government control, both by the position of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as elected vice-president, and his loyalists have spread in various institutions.
One of the important moments of the projectors was the case with the elimination of Lieutenant-General Kunto Arief Wibowo from the Pangkogabwilhan I. Kunto post, who was the son of the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, General TNI (ret.) Sortrisno was suddenly.
The situation became interesting after news emerged that Try Sutrisno with the TNI retirement forum expressed the dismissal of Gibran because it was considered to be a constitutional handicapped process. Amir misses, there is a strong link between the declaration and elimination of his child from a strategic position in the TNI.
“But that's where Prabowo's intelligence has played. As a supreme TNI commander, Prabowo took control and immediately canceled the dismissal,” said Amir. “It is not only a question of maintaining military professionalism, but also of giving a message that the civil control of the army is now in the hands of Prabowo, which is no longer in the shadow of Jokowi.”
Amir continued, unlike other political elites, Prabowo chose not to openly fight Jokowi. Rather, he let public opinion develop in an organic way. Jokowi's criticism, in particular with regard to nepotism, political dynasties and the appointment of strategic positions by the solo people, now came from civil society, national leaders, even internal parties.
“Prabowo is aware, if he attacks, the public will examine this resentment. Then they leave the people who judge themselves,” said Amir.
Behind his calm, Amir saw Prabowo carrying out massive consolidation, both the internal government and the political parties. Gerindra is now more and more solid, and Prabowo has started to build a new alliance, including with moderate nationalist groups, military and professional bureaucratic elites.
The Prabowo movement was also taken into account in preparation for 2029. He knew that Gibran would become a heavy rival if he was fully supported by the rest of the power of Jokowi. But Prabowo did not want to rush. He woke up for the Force first, he knew that time and momentum would be the key, added Amir.:
A silent strategy, a silent maneuver, but full of calculations carried out by Prabowo has become a new chapter of Indonesian policy. In the shadow of the transition of power, he showed that the scene does not only belong to Jokowi and Gang Solo Prabowo, the commander, took control in an unexpected manner.
