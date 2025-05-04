PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled ambitious plans for the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC) during a day visit on Saturday, focusing on technology and education as key engines for the future development of the region while inaugurating the main infrastructure projects.

The technological festival marks the new era for the north of Cyprus

“The Teknofest Festival will open the way to pioneering stages to make Northern Cyprus a education, scientific and technological center in the Mediterranean,” said Erdogan during his visit to the very first Teknofest organized in the TRNC, which attracted around 50,000 young participants from 22 different countries in six main categories and 13 categories of sub-categories focused on future Technicians.

The president stressed that Teknofest represents much more than a typical exhibition or entertainment event. “Teknofest is not just an ordinary spectacle or organization. It is the embodiment of a conscience, a cause, a climate of conscience,” said Erdogan. “The voice of Anatolian youth fortunately merged with the voice of Turkish Cypriot youth here.”

Erdogan has expressed particular optimism on the role of the young generation in Trkiye technological progress: “A Trkiye led by Teknofest youth will be much more advanced than today. You can see that determination in the eyes of children will attend teknoffs. You can read in these young people the determination of saying:” I will do better “.”

The Turkish president has referred to a proverb on long -term planning: “There is a saying:” If you think about 10 years old, plant a sowing; If you think about 100 years old, educate people. “For this purpose, we did not refrain from investing in young people in all areas.”

Massive republic campus inaugurated as a symbol of sovereignty

The visit coincided with the inauguration of the newly completed Republic campus, built over three years and covering 25,210 square meters. The complex houses the presidential building, two conference rooms with a capacity of 600 people each, a reception room of 400 people, 52 offices and parking for 109 vehicles.

Adjacent to this, a 20,000 square meter parliament building includes presidential offices and Prime Minister, a general meeting room with 157 seats, 25 parliamentary offices, a ministerial meeting room, a 135 -seat conference room and a library. The development also includes plans for a public garden of 290,000 square meters and a mosque which will accommodate 2,252 people.

Lefkosia, TRNC – May 3: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gives a speech during the Teknofest TRNC award ceremony at Ercan airport, where the Anadolu agency is the global communication partner in Lefkosia, TRNC on May 0, 2025. (Emin Sansar – Agency Anadolu) on May 0.

“We are happy to have brought such a work, adapting to the power and prestige of our Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, to our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters,” Erdogan said during the opening ceremony. “I hope that the new campus will be a good means of kindness.”

The final phase of the complex, which will include the Supreme Court and the National Library, has already started construction, Erdogan noting that they would be completed in a short time.

Trkiye reaffirms commitment to a two -state solution in the midst of tensions

Erdogan met the president of TRNC, Ersin Tatar, and the Turkish State Organization Council of the Ancients met on the island, using the opportunity to reaffirm the unwavering support of Trkiye for the two -state solution.

“We continue to support with all our forces the vision of the two -state solution proposed by President Tatar,” said Erdogan.

“Turkish Cypriot people will sooner or later guarantee the recording of their sovereign equality and their equal international status on the island, of which they are equal partners.”

Erdogan referred to the informal meeting held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on March 17 and 18, committing to Trkiye continues to do its part and would remain constructive in the cooperation areas envisaged between “the two neighboring countries of the island”.

More to read

The Turkish president also discussed the increase in tensions, including recent statements from the Greek Orthodox Archbishop targeting Turkish Cypriots and signs of potential extremist activity in the south of Cyprus. “Communities that do not learn in history are condemned to undergo similar destinies on several occasions,” said Erdogan. “I firmly condemn each statement that disrupts the language of peace in Cyprus and endangers future generations.”

He added direct prudence: “Those who use terrorism, those who ignore Turkish Cypriots, should not know that they will be confronted with a stronger turkey. Neither Trkiye is the old Trkiye nor the Turkish Republic of the north of Cyprus. It is not very well of the Turkish Republic of this North.

Defense technology presents the transformation of Trkiye since 1974

Erdogan underlined the striking contrast between the military capacities of Trkiye during his 1974 operation in Cyprus and his current technological prowess, in particular in the defense industries, which was highlighted in Teknofest.

“In 1974, we had no serious weapons. We came to this island to bring peace with weapons given to us by others,” said Erdogan. “Today, there is a trkiye far beyond these times. Trkiye has become a brilliant star in the world with its original conceptions and its interior production in the defense industry.”

He underlined the global significance of the native technological development of Trkiye: “In particular, our unmanned air vehicles, our defense systems and our breakthroughs in communications have reached a level that will practically reshape the history of war. We have taken measures that are upcoming leagues compared to the past, and we continue to do so.”

This technological transformation was visibly obvious to Teknofest, where veterans of the 1974 operation were present. Erdogan noted their observations on dramatic change: “Our 1974 Cyprus veterans were at the event. They said:” In 1974, we had American weapons in our hands; Now, thank God, we have everything “.”

The president concluded by expressing his confidence that the Turkish Cypriot people, “an inseparable part of the Turkish world”, would eventually reach the position they deserve with the continuous support of Trkiye as Powerland and Garantor Power.