



Moscow (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping Will take an official visit to Russia from May 7, the Kremlin confirmed on Sunday. XI was already among the leaders who will attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9. The Kremlin said that Xi visited the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, in addition to participating in victory day celebrations, leaders would discuss the development of full partnership and strategic interaction relations and questions on the international and regional agenda. Putin and Xi will sign a number of bilateral documents, he said. The visit of Xis in Russia will be his third since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. China claims to take a neutral position in the conflict, but it supported the claims of Kremlins that the Russian action was caused by the West, and it continues to Provide key components necessary by Moscow for the production of weapons. XI visited Russia last time in September 2024 for a BRICS Summit Block of developing economies. He also paid a state visit to Russia in March 2023 and Putin reciprocated with his own trip to China in October of the same year. The two leaders have also since With in Beijing In May 2024, where Putin made the first trip abroad of her fifth presidential term and in Kazakhstan in July. After launching what the Kremlin insists on calling a special military operation in Ukraine, Russia has become more and more economically dependent on China while Western sanctions reduced its access to a large part of the international trade system. Chinas has increased trade with Russia has helped the country to alleviate some of the worst sanctions. Moscow has diverted most of its energy exports to China and relied on Chinese companies to import high -tech components so that Russian military industries bypass Western sanctions. The leaders of Russia and China have developed solid personal ties that have helped stimulate relations between Moscow and Beijing. Moscow accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday from threaten the security of dignitaries Attend the celebrations of the day of victory after having rejected Russia a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire. Zelenskyy said Ukraine cannot provide security insurance for foreign officials planning to visit Russia around May 9, warning that Moscow could organize provocations and later try to blame Ukraine.

