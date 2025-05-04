The real reason behind the anti-Indian speech of the chief of the army of Pak Munirs: exclusive of the help of Imran & Junoon Member





Asim Munnir wants to take control of Pakistan before November 2025 to save himself from an American bill, explains Dr. Salman Ahmad, member of Junoon and an assistant from the former Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Pakistani army chief, General Asim Munnir, delivered an anti-Indian speech in April. (AP file)

Dr. Salman Ahmad, member of Junoon Band and a collaboration close to Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an exclusive interview with News18, explained the reason behind their actions of the chief of the Asim Munirs army.

Munir wants to eliminate Imran Khan. His speech before the diaspora was unjustified. He spoke of the sectarian division, as the British army wanted to divide and reign, “said Ahmad.

What ASIM MUNNID said

Addressing the Pakistani convention abroad in Islamabad last month, just before the attack on Pahalgamo, declared to have, our ancestors thought that we are different from the Hindu in each religion of appearance is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, this is that the foundation of the theory with two nations has been linked. We are two nations, we are not a nation. “”

He also repeatedly called the jugular vein of the cashmere Pakistans. “He added that Pakistan will not forget this and expressed its solidarity with the” region's struggle.

He urged Pakistanis to teach their children a story of religious and cultural superiority. Mnirni also promised to repress terrorists in Balutchistan and called it the fate of Pakistan “, declaring that even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balutchistan and Pakistan”.

Asim Munnir trying to protect himself

Pakistan Democracy Act introduced to the American Parliament has recommended sanctions against Asim Munnir for visa restrictions and asset frost, said Ahmad. Munir wants to take control of Pakistan before November 2025 to save himself from this bill, “said Ahmad, adding, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a puppet in the hands of Munir and his employees.”

What is the following for Imran Khan?

The Khan camp believes that a terror campaign will soon be launched against Khan. This campaign will also target Khans' supporters in the coming days, incidents of violence, murder, physical torture and kidnapping will increase the increased attacks to silence those who courageously raise their voice against the injustices of Munir. Maryam Nawaz Sharif and their families spoke in favor of the real Prime Minister Imran Khan, “he said.

Ahmad said that during the three and a half years in power, Khan wanted the soldiers to be in a barracks, just like India. But in 78 years, Pakistan was taken over by a military cartel, from Yahya Khan to Pervez Musharraf to have. They controlled the whole economy, foreign policy and the media and even control. But the army does not understand civil issues. “”

What Intel Sources say

According to sources of intelligence, Mining is desperate after a mishap on India. Munnir wants internal crises to manage the backlash after Pahalgam. He also wants to control Khan. He worries about his future because America is categorical to erase the Pakistani democracy bill. He wants to capture Pakistan before that, “they said.

