



On Sunday, the marshal of the chief of air, Ap Singh, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the middle of growing tensions between India and Pakistan after the devastating terrorist attack on the cashmere pahalgam, said people familiar with the issue. The details of the meeting between the chief of the air staff, the marshal of the chief of air Amar Preet Singh and the PM Modi are not yet known. What the head of the IAF and Prime Minister Modi discussed at the meeting is not yet known. Follow the live updates of Pahalgam's attack here. This meeting occurs one day after the chief adine -chief of the Dinesh K Tripathi also met Prime Minister Modi on Saturday. He informed the PM on the overall situation of the critical maritime routes of the Oman Sea at the meeting, according to PTI. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with the head of the three Indian army wings in New Delhi. The meeting was assisted by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the chief of the defense state, General Anil Chauhan, the chief of the general army Upendra Dwivedi, the chief adshi K Tripathi and the chief of the AIF, the marshal Amar, Singh. Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the brutal terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22 which killed 26 people, mainly tourists. The tourists were attacked in the Prairie Baisaran de Pahalgam when they appreciated the lush green serenity of the Cashmire valley. The attack has been one of the deadliest in civilians in recent years and coincided with the state visit to the vice-president of the United States JD Vance in India. India has taken several severe measures against Pakistan after the attack, including the suspension of the Indus water Treaty and asking all Pakistani nationals to leave India. Violation of the ceasefire by Pak forces After the attack, the Pakistani armed forces violated the ceasefire along the control line in Jammu-et-Cachemire for ten days in a row. In the intermediate evening of Saturday and Sunday also, the Indian army said that the Pakistani troops had violated the cease-fire agreement for the 10th consecutive night. Light arms shots were not caused in the loc in the areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhoror in Jammu-et-Cachemire on Sunday. The army said that it had responded to violations quickly and in proportion.

