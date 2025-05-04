Trump weighs on third -term speculation





President Donald Trump offered his clearest indication, but that he will leave the White House at the end of his second term without trying to extend his stay, recognizing the constraints preventing him from asking for a third term in an exclusive interview with NBC News Meet The Press.

Trump also underlined several other rising stars of the Republican Party which, according to him, are able to wear the Maga coat after HE finished as a chief elected GOPS, mentioning not only of the vice-president JD Vance, but also the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who became a central actor of his second administration.

I will be an eight -year -old president, I will be a president with two mandates. I always thought it was very important, told Trump that the press moderator Kristen Welker in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Trump previously told Welker in March that he was not joking about his consideration of a third round, and he said again in his last interview that Hes had received strong requests for allies to present himself again. Despite these supplications, Trump told Welker Hes aware of the realities that stand on the way.

This is something that, to my knowledge, you are not allowed to do. I do not know if it is constitutional that they do not allow you to do it or anything else, said Trump.

No more Trump's interview

The 22nd Amendment of Constitutions indicates that no one will be elected to the president's office more than twice. The modification of the Constitution to abolish this limit would be extremely difficult, which requires the support of two thirds of the Chamber and the Senate or two -thirds of the State's legislatures. The two routes would then require the ratification of three -quarters of the States.

The representative Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., Introduced a joint resolution of the Chamber in January seeking to modify the Constitution to allow the president to be elected up to three terms, a legislative effort which has so far seen little movement. Democratic representative Dan Goldman of New York, who was a principal lawyer during Trumps First Impeachment, introduced a resolution in response to exhorting his colleagues to reaffirm the ban on the 22nd amendments to a third term.

Trump told Welker that he had not had official meetings specifically on creating a way for a third term, but he heard different concepts on potential options, including a legally questionable strategy in which Vance would seek the presidency, then would play the role to Trump.

“Other people say:” You can have a writing “,” added Trump, despite the constitutional limitation.

The discussion on a third term of Trump reached a fever field last month after the Trump organization, led in part by the presidents of two adult threads, began to sell Trump 2028 brand red hats. The hats were listed for $ 50 with the description: The future looks shiny! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 High Crown hat.

Despite this description and its pointed reference to rewrite the rules that Trump said that his goal is to finally pass the torch before the next presidential election.

There are many people who sell the 2028 hat, said Trump. But that's not something I'm trying to do. I am trying to spend four big years and to give it to someone, ideally a great republican, a great republican to make him move forward.

Among the stars of the GOP, Trump can take charge of the Maga brand which he described as the biggest political movement in history is Vance, which suggested that Trump would probably have an advantage over other competitors in a republican primary for the first job. Welker asked if Vance would be at the top of the list as a successor, and Trump congratulated his vice-president without committing.

It could very well be, said Trump, before adding, I don't want to get involved. I think he is a fantastic and brilliant guy. Marco is great. There are many who are great.

He also pointed out that such discussions are far too early.

But you would certainly say that some bodysuits the VP, if that person is exceptional, I suppose that person would have an advantage, said Trump.

Trump refused to be attracted by the approval or labeling of Vance as his successor anointed, while praising him on his work. In February, Trump told Fox News Bret Bret that Vance was very capable, but that he did not necessarily consider Vance as his successor.

Trump also named Rubio as a great potential leader of the GOP. Trumps Confidence in the former Florida senator is reflected in the Rubios wide portfolio in the administration: he was operated by the president to serve as a master chief of the National Archives, the actual administrator of the American agency for international development and, more recently, the national security adviser replacing Michael Waltz, that Trump rather declared that he would call to be a ambassador to the United Nations.

Marcos does an exceptional job, said Trump when the interview turned to Waltz. He added that even if he does not expect Rubio to remain in his last long -term role, he is not in a hurry to replace him.

Now Marco will not keep Marcos very busy doing other things, so he's not going to keep it in the long term. Would put someone else, said Trump, although he noted later that Henry Kissinger was both secretary of state and national security advisor, adding: Henry Kissinger did both. Theres a theory that you don't need two people. But I think I have really great people who could do a good job.

Questioned by Welker if Rubio could continue indefinitely in both jobs, Trump said: he could, yes. He could. But I think he would even like to see probably because it's a little different. But in the meantime, hell manages this.

The formidable republican area said Trump could emerge in 2028, a group that he said understands up to 20 people, does not seem to be a main concern for the president of the months of his second term. He suggested to Welker that he focused much more on a more immediate election, the mid-term of 2026, in which the Republicans will have to fight against the historical chances to maintain control of the two chambers of the Congress.

The counterposter against the rapid use of executive authorities to reshape the federal government to target diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to impose new prices on dozens of countries has politically weighed the GOP, with Trumps approval ratings of its first 100 days.

The economic consequences of the prices in particular seem to be politically harmful, with assets with the prices which have earned it particularly low notes compared to other questions in recent public inquiries, including CNBC and NBC News polls.

Trump told Welker that he planned to play a very active role in the mid-term cycle, in particular thanks to his fundraising feats. It has minimized the concerns that its program could cost the Republicans one or the two chambers of the Congress.

If you look, it is quite consistent that the one who wins the presidency ends up losing the room, losing the Senate. I think I was going to go back to this. I think I was going to turn it back easily, said Trump.

