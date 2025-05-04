Former Kadishut NTB ANDI PRAMARIA gave the JOKOWI diploma testimony

Jakarta (NTBSATU) – Ex Head of the NTB forest service Also alumni of the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM), Andi Pramaria, gave a testimony linked to the former Indonesian president of diploma S1, Joko Widodo, alias Jokowi.

Not only showing his diploma, Andi also shared photos with Jokowi when he was still at university.

As my diploma with Jokowi, if Jokowi is false, my diploma will also be false, he said in the youtube podcast in Koranlombok, quoting Sunday, May 4, 2025.

From the accusation to Jokowi, Andi said, he dared to witness the story of the way Jokowi was still a UGM student at the time.

We are ready to give a historical testimony to the way you (Jokowi) the conference and the end of obtaining the diploma. By the way, I am a diploma with November 19, 1985. I am one of the 67 friends who still exist, he explained.

In 1985, he mentioned a diploma published by UGM using a seal. Only in 1986 and more, no longer using a seal.

Likewise, the mention of the diploma department, a sign of a gang in their diploma. But after that, the ministry was eliminated, there was only the name of the Fête de Forestie, said Andi.

Still on the type of letter or police in a diploma, Andi clearly said that what he had received was.

Yes, we accept what it is. Not we who did it. In my opinion, at that time printed by UGM, I do not know where, but all the diplomas of the Faculty of Forestry at the time were like that, he said by showing his diploma.

Andi also admitted that he had a UGM invitation on April 15, 2025 to compare his diploma with his friends at the time.

Yes, the same thing, everyone has the same diploma as this one. There is therefore no difference, if the diploma of Pak Jokowi is declared false, then we are all false, he said.

Not only that, Andi also told him that he had met Doctor Tifa, one of the complainants of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

He (Dr. Tifa) knows me, he said.

Offend the signature of the speaker

Linked to the supervisor, Andi said that his academic supervisor named Pak Haryanto (deceased). While the thesis supervisor named Dr. Joko Warsono and still alive.

He then said he knew who the Jokowi academic supervisor named Kasmujo.

Andi also signed the signature in the thesis. He said that at that time, campus policy demanded that students force the signature of the main supervisor.

While other supervisors are a question of teaching.

Now the name is the academic section. Then, we print it up to five, one for the library, the teachers, then the three are intended for supervisors and examiners, he explained.

In addition, Andi said he had a collection of photos with Jokowi. By the way, there was one of his friends from Aceh named Saminuddin Bari Tou from the south of Sumatra, was once a kadishutaceh.

We had a photo when I just got to university when he was wearing a black white shirt. But do not compare the current building. Including a photo of the time of graduation, we will send the photos of the delivery of memories of the graduation, do not forget.