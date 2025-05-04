Politics
Former Kadishut NTB ANDI PRAMARIA gave the JOKOWI diploma testimony
Jakarta (NTBSATU) – Ex Head of the NTB forest service Also alumni of the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM), Andi Pramaria, gave a testimony linked to the former Indonesian president of diploma S1, Joko Widodo, alias Jokowi.
Not only showing his diploma, Andi also shared photos with Jokowi when he was still at university.
As my diploma with Jokowi, if Jokowi is false, my diploma will also be false, he said in the youtube podcast in Koranlombok, quoting Sunday, May 4, 2025.
From the accusation to Jokowi, Andi said, he dared to witness the story of the way Jokowi was still a UGM student at the time.
We are ready to give a historical testimony to the way you (Jokowi) the conference and the end of obtaining the diploma. By the way, I am a diploma with November 19, 1985. I am one of the 67 friends who still exist, he explained.
In 1985, he mentioned a diploma published by UGM using a seal. Only in 1986 and more, no longer using a seal.
Likewise, the mention of the diploma department, a sign of a gang in their diploma. But after that, the ministry was eliminated, there was only the name of the Fête de Forestie, said Andi.
Still on the type of letter or police in a diploma, Andi clearly said that what he had received was.
Yes, we accept what it is. Not we who did it. In my opinion, at that time printed by UGM, I do not know where, but all the diplomas of the Faculty of Forestry at the time were like that, he said by showing his diploma.
Andi also admitted that he had a UGM invitation on April 15, 2025 to compare his diploma with his friends at the time.
Yes, the same thing, everyone has the same diploma as this one. There is therefore no difference, if the diploma of Pak Jokowi is declared false, then we are all false, he said.
Not only that, Andi also told him that he had met Doctor Tifa, one of the complainants of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.
He (Dr. Tifa) knows me, he said.
Offend the signature of the speaker
Linked to the supervisor, Andi said that his academic supervisor named Pak Haryanto (deceased). While the thesis supervisor named Dr. Joko Warsono and still alive.
He then said he knew who the Jokowi academic supervisor named Kasmujo.
Andi also signed the signature in the thesis. He said that at that time, campus policy demanded that students force the signature of the main supervisor.
While other supervisors are a question of teaching.
Now the name is the academic section. Then, we print it up to five, one for the library, the teachers, then the three are intended for supervisors and examiners, he explained.
In addition, Andi said he had a collection of photos with Jokowi. By the way, there was one of his friends from Aceh named Saminuddin Bari Tou from the south of Sumatra, was once a kadishutaceh.
We had a photo when I just got to university when he was wearing a black white shirt. But do not compare the current building. Including a photo of the time of graduation, we will send the photos of the delivery of memories of the graduation, do not forget.
|
Sources
2/ https://ntbsatu.com/2025/05/04/alumni-ugm-asal-ntb-andi-pramaria-berikan-kesaksian-ijazah-jokowi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples
- New champions awarded at National Table Tennis Festival
- John Curtice: It may reveal the degree of victory of reform
- Erdogan calls for discussions between “two states” in Cyprus
- Sidney Crosby added to the schedule of Canada for Hockey World Championship
- After Usaid – Journal – Dawn.com
- Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper loses to Casper Ruud in ATP Clay-Court Final
- Research finds that black coffee improves insulin sensitivity in women
- What time is the last season 2, episode 4 of tonight? How to look
- Is Segundo Castillo manager of the other Barcelona football the most fashionable coach?
- The UK is a communist Chinese manner, Trump's trade adviser says -Politico
- SRH: 0/0 (0.0) | Live Cricket Score | SRH vs DC | IPL 2025