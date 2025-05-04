Trump publishes an image of AI of himself as a pope, leaving the offensive and not amuss's Catholics as the conclave approaches





CNN –

American president Donald Trump published an image of AI of himself as a pope, which caused accusations of bad taste in the Roman Catholic community a few days before the conclave to elect the successor of the French Pope who should begin.

Trump, who has already joked before that he would like to be a pope, published the digital falsified image of himself wearing a white support and a papal hairstyle, with his raised index, on his social platform of truth late Friday. He was then linked to the White House on his official X account.

It came less than a week after Trump, who is not Catholic, attended Franciss Funeral last month. An official period of mourning for the Pope is always observed by the Vatican.

Although nobody suggests that the image is a serious distraction of the task of choosing the next head of the world 1.4 billion Roman Catholics, the spokesperson for the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, refused to comment on the question, he raised the eyebrows on social networks and attracted criticism, including cardinals who are in Rome for the next week.

Not funny, sir, 66 -year -old Cardinal Philippin Pablo Virgilio David wrote in an article on Facebook.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, New York archbishop, was also critical when questioned by journalists before delivering a mass to Rome on Sunday.

When asked if he had been offended by the image, Cardinal Dolan that Trump hinted that he was favorable to the next Pope – replied, well, it was not good.

Likewise, Father Gerald Murray, priest of the archdiocese of New York who attended mass at Cardinal Dolans church on Sunday, said Trumps Post was silly that you did not do that.

The former Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, condemned the image as offensive to those of the Catholic faith. This is an image that offers believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the right world loves the clown, he wrote on X.

Trumps Post drew the attention of the Italies media. Infantile was the word used by the Italian daily La Repubblica, accusing the president of the pathological megalomania.

In Saint Peters, CNN asked several groups of American tourists what they thought, and even if no one wanted to give their names, their reactions went from the absurd to typical.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office, an international trum, said that they would not comment on the issue.

The image has also caused a conspicuation among Catholic groups in the United States. The Catholic Conference of New York State, which describes itself as a representative of the bishops in New York, said in an article on X; There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President.

We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Don't make fun of us.

But the White House defended Trump as a pro-Catholic.

President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was a firm champion for Catholics and religious freedom, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt when he was asked to respond to criticism.

Others in Trumps Circle stressed that it was a joke.

IM Catholic. We have all made jokes on the next pope selection all week. This is called a sense of humor, the far -right activist Jack Posobiec wrote on X.

This is not the first time that Trump has launched controversy with the imaging generated by AI. He faced counter coupling after publishing images imagining Gaza ravaged by war as a Golfe State type complex with a gold statue of himself.

