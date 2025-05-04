Politics
Interesting, isn't it? Kemi Badenoch finally says what we all know from the start – post conservative
Well, well. Would you believe that? There, she was, Kemi Badenoch, current darling of the conservative hierarchy and Protg of the Shadowy Party puppets masters, sitting on the BBC sofa with Laura Kuensberg, finally pronouncing aloud what many of us shouted roofs in 2022: the withdrawal of Boris Johnson led to a historic defeat.
Interesting, isn't it?
Here is a woman who once practically begged her colleagues to do it, do so, do so and bring down the most prosperous conservative leader of a generation.
And now, on national television this morning, she admits that the historical implosion of the party began when they hated the man who delivered a majority of 80 places, made Brexit and transported the nation through a single pandemic.
Some of us saw him coming. Some of us have never forgotten. And badly say it proudly, I organized a petition at the time of more than 14,000 members of the Conservative party demanding that Boris be put back on the ballot. Wenearly was a national convention. But of course, the powers, the few, the few who whisper in the ears of elected officials, assured that the machine was moving too slowly. We were reduced to silence, sidelined and, frankly, betrayed.
But let me say it loud and clear: Boris will be back.
And next time, he will not come unarmed. Hell comes with the truth behind him, people next to him and a praetorian guard around him. The snakes in the grass will have been seen for what they are. The public now knows. And Boris? Well, Boris is still Boris.
You try to walk on a street with him. The grannies throw aside their provisions for a hug. Children jump through the barriers for a selfie. He is not only a politician, his phenomenon. A rockstar with wild hair, a sparkle in his eyes and a slightly crumpled suit. And that's exactly why they hated him.
Why did the media hate Boris with such venom? Simple: he was the patriotic nationalist who believed in British greatness. He believed in freedom. He was the man who removed the Bruxelles boot from our neck and dared to believe that the United Kingdom could walk high again.
And they couldn't bear it.
They dropped it with cake crumbs, curtain bills and assassinations of characters. No matter the facts. It does not matter that, under Boris, Great Britain had a fastest growth of growth in the G7. That we have become a second largest exporter of services in the world. That we have delivered a deployment of the vaccine so fast and efficient made the EU Green with envy.
All of this was ignored. For what? Because Boris was at the standard of the establishment … and he is still.
Restored sovereignty, future recovered
Let us not lose sight of what this man has achieved. Brexit was not only a vote. It was a declaration of independence. And under Boris, this declaration was delivered with enthusiasm.
While the elites of staying shouted in economic ruin, Boris opened the doors to a released future: more than 70 trade agreements, especially with Japan, Australia and the powerful CPTPP Bloc. It ended the Tax on the absurd plastic of the EUS, has retained billions of customs income and supervised the birth of ATECH TITANECONOMY.
Only three countries on earth have technological sectors worth more than 1 dollars: the United States, China and thanks to Boris … the United Kingdom.
Under its direction, Great Britain has managed the world. In science. In services. Safe. When Ukraine has been invaded, we do not have fish like Brussels, we arm Kyiv and are standing. We have forged Aukus. We have reduced the prices. We exploded.
And now, while plowing chooses the rubble of their own manufacture and a conservative party without rudder continues its identity crisis, people are starting to whisper the unthinkable:
What if Boris was right?
No. It is not unthinkable. It is undeniable.
The end of Hollywood awaits
This is the story of return that Great Britain did not know that it needed, but desperately wanted. And when it happens … and mark my words, it will be … Boris 2.0 will not be so easily overturned. He knows the game now. Snakes showed their fangs. The puppet masters revealed their strings. What about people? They look.
So yes, kemi, that East interesting. Interesting that you finally admitted what we have all known. Interesting that you have helped turn the knife and now want to wave lyrical on injury.
But don't worry. We forgive, if not forget. Because it was focused on the next step.
And the next step is clear: Boris will be back. Stronger. Sharper. And more dangerous for the establishment than ever. Boris, with Robert Jenrick, will save the conservative party.
God saves the king and God helps those who tried to stop the greatest champions of Brexits.
By Claire Bullivant
|
Sources
2/ https://conservativepost.co.uk/interesting-isnt-it-kemi-badenoch-finally-says-what-weve-all-known-all-along/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The American president says that non -American films are affected at 100% samples
- New champions awarded at National Table Tennis Festival
- John Curtice: It may reveal the degree of victory of reform
- Erdogan calls for discussions between “two states” in Cyprus
- Sidney Crosby added to the schedule of Canada for Hockey World Championship
- After Usaid – Journal – Dawn.com
- Madrid Open 2025: Jack Draper loses to Casper Ruud in ATP Clay-Court Final
- Research finds that black coffee improves insulin sensitivity in women
- What time is the last season 2, episode 4 of tonight? How to look
- Is Segundo Castillo manager of the other Barcelona football the most fashionable coach?
- The UK is a communist Chinese manner, Trump's trade adviser says -Politico
- SRH: 0/0 (0.0) | Live Cricket Score | SRH vs DC | IPL 2025