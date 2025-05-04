Well, well. Would you believe that? There, she was, Kemi Badenoch, current darling of the conservative hierarchy and Protg of the Shadowy Party puppets masters, sitting on the BBC sofa with Laura Kuensberg, finally pronouncing aloud what many of us shouted roofs in 2022: the withdrawal of Boris Johnson led to a historic defeat.

Interesting, isn't it?

Here is a woman who once practically begged her colleagues to do it, do so, do so and bring down the most prosperous conservative leader of a generation.

And now, on national television this morning, she admits that the historical implosion of the party began when they hated the man who delivered a majority of 80 places, made Brexit and transported the nation through a single pandemic.

Some of us saw him coming. Some of us have never forgotten. And badly say it proudly, I organized a petition at the time of more than 14,000 members of the Conservative party demanding that Boris be put back on the ballot. Wenearly was a national convention. But of course, the powers, the few, the few who whisper in the ears of elected officials, assured that the machine was moving too slowly. We were reduced to silence, sidelined and, frankly, betrayed.

But let me say it loud and clear: Boris will be back.

And next time, he will not come unarmed. Hell comes with the truth behind him, people next to him and a praetorian guard around him. The snakes in the grass will have been seen for what they are. The public now knows. And Boris? Well, Boris is still Boris.

You try to walk on a street with him. The grannies throw aside their provisions for a hug. Children jump through the barriers for a selfie. He is not only a politician, his phenomenon. A rockstar with wild hair, a sparkle in his eyes and a slightly crumpled suit. And that's exactly why they hated him.

Why did the media hate Boris with such venom? Simple: he was the patriotic nationalist who believed in British greatness. He believed in freedom. He was the man who removed the Bruxelles boot from our neck and dared to believe that the United Kingdom could walk high again.

And they couldn't bear it.

They dropped it with cake crumbs, curtain bills and assassinations of characters. No matter the facts. It does not matter that, under Boris, Great Britain had a fastest growth of growth in the G7. That we have become a second largest exporter of services in the world. That we have delivered a deployment of the vaccine so fast and efficient made the EU Green with envy.

All of this was ignored. For what? Because Boris was at the standard of the establishment … and he is still.

Restored sovereignty, future recovered

Let us not lose sight of what this man has achieved. Brexit was not only a vote. It was a declaration of independence. And under Boris, this declaration was delivered with enthusiasm.

While the elites of staying shouted in economic ruin, Boris opened the doors to a released future: more than 70 trade agreements, especially with Japan, Australia and the powerful CPTPP Bloc. It ended the Tax on the absurd plastic of the EUS, has retained billions of customs income and supervised the birth of ATECH TITANECONOMY.

Only three countries on earth have technological sectors worth more than 1 dollars: the United States, China and thanks to Boris … the United Kingdom.

Under its direction, Great Britain has managed the world. In science. In services. Safe. When Ukraine has been invaded, we do not have fish like Brussels, we arm Kyiv and are standing. We have forged Aukus. We have reduced the prices. We exploded.

And now, while plowing chooses the rubble of their own manufacture and a conservative party without rudder continues its identity crisis, people are starting to whisper the unthinkable:

What if Boris was right?

No. It is not unthinkable. It is undeniable.

The end of Hollywood awaits

This is the story of return that Great Britain did not know that it needed, but desperately wanted. And when it happens … and mark my words, it will be … Boris 2.0 will not be so easily overturned. He knows the game now. Snakes showed their fangs. The puppet masters revealed their strings. What about people? They look.

So yes, kemi, that East interesting. Interesting that you finally admitted what we have all known. Interesting that you have helped turn the knife and now want to wave lyrical on injury.

But don't worry. We forgive, if not forget. Because it was focused on the next step.

And the next step is clear: Boris will be back. Stronger. Sharper. And more dangerous for the establishment than ever. Boris, with Robert Jenrick, will save the conservative party.

God saves the king and God helps those who tried to stop the greatest champions of Brexits.

By Claire Bullivant