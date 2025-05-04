Singapore elections: Lawrence Wong returns to power; PM Modi congratulates, wishes of stronger links | World News





Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the action party of the in power (PAP) to a resounding victory in the general elections on Saturday, winning 87 seats out of 97 and obtaining 65.6% of the vote during his first national test as head of government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Wong for the radical victory. Congratulations the most coritual @lawrencewongst for your resounding victory in the general elections, modified published on X. India and Singapore share a solid and multifaceted partnership … I can't wait to work in close collaboration with you. Wong, who took office as Prime Minister in May 2024, said the results were a “clear sign of confidence stability and confidence. He added, For all Singaporeans, I say that the results will motivate us to work even harder for you. We will do our best to serve you and improve your life, according to PTI. Heartiest congratulations @Lawrencewongst On your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a solid and multifaceted partnership, supported by close links of people to people. I can't wait to continue working in close collaboration with you to advance our Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2025 PAP also increased its share of votes by 61.2% in the elections from 2020 to 65.6%. The story continues below this announcement The opposition is on the ground; Participation exceeds 2.4 million The workers' party, Singapores, leading the opposition, retained its 10 seats, maintaining its foot in the parliament. In total, more than 2.4 million voters voted in a ballot in 1,240 polling stations in the 14th general election of the country since independence. The PAP challenged the 92 constituencies, while the workers' party took place in eight and other parties such as the PSP and the SDP filled the race. A constituency of five members was not won challenged by the PAP. Future economic challenges The vote came while Singapore faces winds, including the impact of American prices and a global slowdown. Wong said the results have given his government a strong mandate to advance economic reforms and social support. It is a world changed not only an economic slowdown, but fundamental changes in international order, he said The story continues below this announcement The results will put Singapore in a better position to deal with this turbulent world. »» It was the first general election under the management of Lawrence Wongs since he took office in May 2024, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. He noted that the next step would be to train his office. (With PTI entries)

