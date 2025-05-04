Does a president need to maintain the constitution? Trump says “I don't know”: NPR





President Trump when he was asked if he thought he had to maintain the constitution on “meeting the press with Kristen Welker” said: “I don't know”, but added that his lawyers “will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

The answer came after a series of questions concerning the right to regular procedure for people living in the United States and the fifth amendment. During this exchange, Trump said he wanted to expel millions of undocumented immigrants he called “some of the worst people on earth”.

“I was elected to get them out of here and the courts prevent me from doing so,” said Trump.

The application of immigration was one of the main problems before the presidential elections in 2024. This was a strong problem for Trump, but recent polls show that the Americans disappear their immigration management.

Welker then pressed Trump to the fact that he must, as president, comply with the Constitution and the rights he ensures people in the United States

“I don't know,” said Trump. “I have to answer by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said. What you said is not what I heard that the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation.”

During the big interview with NBC News, Trump also excluded the race for a third term that the Constitution prohibits.

“It's not something I'm trying to do,” said Trump. “I am trying to spend four big years and give it to someone.”

Previously, Trump said that he was not “joking” to about a third term and had argued “there are methods”.

Asked about his successor, Trump complimented both vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“JD does a fantastic job,” he said. “Marco is great, we have a lot of good people in this party.”

On the economy, Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for “bad parties”, while taking credit for the “good parts” of the economy.

“In the end, I take responsibility for everything,” said Trump when he is in a hurry by Welker. “But I'm just here for a little over three months.”

Trump also celebrated its pricing policies which disrupted the financial markets and increased the possibility of a recession. He said the prices could be permanent.

Last week, the Commerce Department indicated that the US economy decreased by an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of the year.

“The false news gave me such a press on the prices,” said Trump. “The prices will make us rich. We are going to be a very rich country.”

When asked if the president considers that a short -term recession could benefit the country in the long term, Trump said that the country was in times of transformation.

“Listen, yes, everything is fine,” he said. “What we are. I said is a transition period. I think we are going to do in a fantastic way.”

The President continued his criticisms of the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, not having dropped interest rates as quickly as Trump wishes, but the president notably declared that he had no intention of withdrawing Powell before the end of his mandate in 2026. Previously, Trump threatened to end the president by sending shock to the markets that independence.

Later in the interview, Trump refused to exclude the use of military force on Greenland and said: “It could happen”.

“We really need Greenland,” he said. “Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and all this. But we need them for international security.”

Trump also said he was planning to continue talking about Canada's annexation and making it the 51st state, but he said it was “very unlikely” that he would use military force against Canada. Trump is expected to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney soon.

When he asked him for concerns he takes the country on an authoritarian path, Trump rejected the suggestion.

“These people will be very happy,” said Trump about these criticisms who see the country lead an authoritarian path. “They will have to see some results.”

Welker then asked Trump if he thought that his criticisms had the right to speak against him without fear of reprisals.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Yeah, I do it. That I do.”

Trump frequently made his words against his political criticism in his publications on social networks, has drawn authorizations and security details for some, and swore investigations against others.

