I have informed proof of my department: CRPF Jawan has dismissed for having hosted the Pakistani woman calls to PM Modi

A central reserve police officer (CRPF), who was dismissed on Saturday for having allegedly hidden his marriage with a Pakistani national, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he had proof that he had informed his department.

The gendarme Munnir Ahmed was dismissed from the service for having hidden his marriage with a Pakistani national and knowing it knowingly beyond the validity of its visa, “a CRPF statement said on Saturday.

Ahmad claims to have informed his department Speaking Years Sunday, after his dismissal of the CRPF, Ahmed said that he had informed his department of his marriage twice before, then after. Ahmed married Meenal Khan, a Pakistani national on March 24, 2024 via a video call.

Our wedding took place on May 24, 2024 via the video. She is my cousin, they stay in Pakistan. Before the score, the two families stayed together here (India), he said.

According to Ahmed, he wrote a letter to the CRPF on December 31, 2022, requesting permission to marry Meenal. He said he had also submitted the wedding card, as requested by the CRPF.

Meenal Khan, a Pakistani national, married to bring Ahmed, leaves for his country, in Jammu, on Tuesday April 29, 2025. Mining Ahmed was dismissed from the CRPF for having “ concealed 'his marriage to a Pakistani national and for “ hosting his wife' 'beyond the validity of his visa.

Initially, he affirmed that in 2023, the CRPF had rejected his letter which was informed of the marriage, but in 2024, after his letter was sent by several CRPF officials and, finally, to the headquarters of New Delhi, he had received a confirmation that the CRPF had recognized the marriage.

He also said that he had written to his department once again after his marriage and submitted wedding photos, as well as his wedding certificate.

“I was already working in the CRPF before marriage, and to obtain permission from marriage and inform the head office, I wrote a letter on December 31, 2022, they had opposed certain things and had returned the letter on January 24, 2023. In this letter, the wedding card and all the information was there, I had given it to 72 CRPF Battalion in Sunderbani,” the old CRPF Sunderbani, “The old CRPF said CRPF. Years At his residence in Jammu.

After the marriage, I again informed my department. I submitted the wedding certificate, wedding photos. On February 28, 2025, she obtained the visa and reached India. I informed my battalion once my wife arrived, added Ahmed.

I sent the visa copy to the assistant commander. We asked for a long -term visa on March 4, 2025 and the field verification occurred. We had an interview with Frro Jammu. I was told that they were sending a positive recommendation for Visa, he said.

Ahmed claims to have evidence, calls for PM Modi Ahmed said he had documents as proof that he had informed his marriage department with a Pakistani national. He also called on Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, for justice.

The reason they told me is that I kept my wife here and that I did not inform the department. But, I informed my department, I have evidence, I submitted the document and informed them that he said.

Bring Ahmed, who was dismissed from the CRPF for having “hidden” her marriage to a Pakistani woman, displays photos of her wedding in Jammu, Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Yesterday, suddenly, I was informed that I was dismissed from the service. I want to call on the Minister of PM and Union, I want justice, I am a Jawan, why did it happen? I gave all the details to my department, said the former CRPF officer Years.

He detailed that he had also met the commander of the Battalion of the CRPF, and finally his letter was sent by channels appropriate to the Jammu CRPF sector, to SDG, and finally to the siege of Delhi du CRPF, where he received a response from them.

“I met Commander SIR, and the letter was sent via appropriate channels, Dig Range, then Jammu RG CRPF sector, then SDG, it went to CRPF Delhi. There, it took about five months, then we received an answer, where they had said that the rule clearly indicates that the department must be informed.

He also showed the letter to YearsAffirming that the letter mentions that the applicant had already informed the marriage. “I had informed before the marriage and afterwards too. The letter dated April 30, 2024 said it clearly, and nothing wrote on a CNO.”

What the CRPF said in its declaration The CRPF, in a statement published on Saturday, said that Ahmed's actions had been tried to violate the driving of services and detrimental national security. “”

In a serious concern, CT / GD Munir Ahmed, of the 41 Battalion of CRPF, was rejected from the service with immediate effect to hide her marriage with a Pakistani national and knowingly nourishing it beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were tried to violate the conduct of services and detrimental national security, the CRPF press release said.

The central government had canceled all the visas issued to the Pakistani nationals following the fatal terrorist attack in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam district, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.