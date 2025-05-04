



Recognized for his contributions to yoga and spirituality, Baba Sivanand was conferred on the Padma Shri in 2022.

Varanasi: Padma Shri Spiritual Guru Baba Sivanand died in Varanasi due to health complications. His disciples say he was 128 years old when he died. Baba Sivanand was admitted to Bhu hospital on April 30 for medical treatment and died on Saturday evening. His body was placed at his residence in the colony of Kabirnagar so that people can make their respects final. The disciples mentioned that his last rites will take place later in the evening. “Irparable loss”: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, praised the guru for inspiring generations and called his death an “irreparable loss”. “It is extremely sad to hear about the disappearance of Shivanand Baba Ji, a yoga and resident practitioner of Kashi. His life dedicated to yoga and Sadhana will continue to inspire each generation of the country. He also received Padma Shri for having served the company by yoga. “The departure of Shivanand Baba in Shivaloka is an irreparable loss for all of us residents of Kashi and millions of people who are inspired by him. I pay him my tribute in this hour of sorrow,” he said. Cm yogi pays homage The chief minister of the Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid tributes to the yoga guru and prayed for his salvation. “It is very sad that the famous Kashi yoga guru 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand Ji, who made an unrivaled contribution in the field of” Yoga “, died. Humble tribute to him!” He wrote on X. “Your life filled with Sadhana and Yoga is a great inspiration for the whole society. You have devoted all your life to the expansion of yoga. I pray Baba Vishwanath to give salvation to the missing soul and give force to its bereaved supporters to support this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!” He added. About Baba Sivanand Baba Sivanand, born August 8, 1896, in the Sylhet district of what is now Bangladesh, was confronted with a tragic childhood, losing her two parents because of the famine at the age of six. After these difficulties, he led a life of austerity and discipline, adhering to a strict routine and only consuming half-estomac of food per day. After the death of his parents, Baba Sivanand was collected by Omkarnand, who became his tutor and his mentor. Under the direction of Omkarnand, Baba Sivanand received spiritual education and the teachings of life. Baba Sivanand was honored by Padma Shri in 2022 for his important contributions to yoga and spirituality. His disciples attribute his remarkable longevity and his robust health to his disciplined lifestyle, noting that he adhered to a strict routine, wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning daily to practice yoga and manage all his tasks independently. He only consumed boiled food and slept on a carpet, now simplicity and discipline throughout his life. Read also: Up launches WhatsApp Chatbot for transport services | Here's how to use Read also: sambhal co anuj charthary transferred by up govt in the middle of controversial remarks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/uttar-pradesh/padma-shri-awardee-baba-sivanand-passes-away-at-128-in-varanasi-pm-modi-cm-yogi-pay-tribute-latest-updates-2025-05-04-988562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos