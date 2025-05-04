Catholics reprimand the image of the Pope generated by Ai-Ai from Donald Trump





The Catholics denounced an image generated by artificial intelligence (AI) of President Donald Trump disguised as Pope, calling offensive and disrespectful as they continue to cry the death of Pope Francis.

Newsweek contacted the Conference of Catholic Bishops of the United States and the Holy See press to comment by e-mail on Saturday.

Why it matters

Trump's social media position occurs in Novemdiales, the period of nine days of official mourning observed by the Catholic Church after the death of a Pope. Daily masses and prayers take place until May 4 in honor of Francis who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

His funeral on April 26 on Saint-Pierre square brought together heads of state, notably Trump, religious leaders from all over the world and the general public. His body was buried in St. Mary Major, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome.

Trump's post also occurs a few days after the president, who is not Catholic, jokingly said journalists he would like to “be pope”, saying “it would be my number one choice”. Trump also promised to make American “more religious”.

What to know

Friday evening, Trump posted an Ai-Photo of himself in a white cassock and a miter hat with a large gold cross around his neck. The official White House account, formerly Twitter, republished the photo on Saturday.

The message would have been the subject of several questions during the Vatican daily briefing on Saturday, the local outlets offensive, according to the Associated Press.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, now a senator from Florence, criticized the image in an article on X, formerly Twitter, writing that he “offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the right world loves the clown.”

The New York State Catholic Conference also condemned Trump's post, offensive and making fun.

“There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President,” wrote the group in a post. “We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Do not make fun of us.”

The New York archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, was operated by Trump to sit on a newly created presidential commission on religious freedom. Newsweek reached his online contact request for Dolan on Saturday.

The cardinals arrive to attend a mass on the eight of the nine days of mourning for the late Pope Francis, in the Saint-Pierre basilica, at the Vatican on May 3. The cardinals arrive to attend a mass on the eight of the nine days of mourning for Pope Francis de St. Peter's, at the Vatican on May 3. AP photo / Alessandra Tarantino.

The American priest and writer Jesuit James Martin said that he had found the image “deeply offensive” in a post X, writing: “The Jesuits are always supposed to give people the benefit of doubt. So, even if I find it deeply offensive, I suppose that Mr. Trump meant this Catholic vice-president who recently met the day of the death of Pope François).

Martin added: “But imagine incandescent indignation, rapid conviction and individual and joint demonstrations of the American bishops if it had been done by Joe Biden or Barack Obama.”

Trump Ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, who is not Catholic but Baptist of the South, praised the photo, writing “See is believing! An image is worth a thousand words …”

Vice-President JD Vance, an in-office Catholic, responded to Bill Kristol, a former chief of staff to the vice-president Dan Quayle, who asked on X: “Hey, @jdvance, do you agree with this lack of respect and mockery of the Holy Father?”

Vance replied: “As a rule, I agree with people who tell jokes and do not agree with people who start stupid wars who kill thousands of my compatriots.”

An investigation by the Pew Research Center conducted from April 7 to 13 during the first 100 days of Trump in office revealed that the Catholic opinion divided on its performance. Among 367 Catholic adults interviewed, 38% said he was doing an excellent or good job, 17% said Fair and 43% said poor. The survey had an error margin of more or less 5.5 percentage points.

The same survey revealed that 72% of white evangelical Protestants approved Trump's professional performance.

The post of president also led to a series of memes and jokes on the issue.

What people say

The representative Ted Place, a California democrat, wrote on X: “As a Catholic, I am very busy to Donald Trump mocking Catholics. I want Trump to focus on lower prices.

Michael Steele, a Roman Catholic, former president of the National Republican Committee (RNC) and Trump Critical who is now an animator of MSNBC, wrote in a post X on Saturday: “During this period of November (in mourning of the loss of Pope Francis) I will put this infraction aside because Trump in his narcament is withdrawn. By being desperate to prove that he could be someone.

The secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, told the Associated Press when he questioned the criticisms: “President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was a firm champion for Catholics and religious freedom.”

Senator Lindsey Graham posted on X on Saturday: “Happy to point out that there is a very positive reception and a strong momentum for President Trump to be the next pope. But I will first be to admit that there has been a certain resistance! Must keep my head down and plow forward – I cannot let the opponents win the day. Next week is crucial because the papal competition is before ….

“The Republicans against Trump”, a group of GOP supporters who do not support the president, wrote in an X post on Saturday: “More than a billion Catholics are still crying for the Pope, but Trump and his allies think that it is the ideal moment to make fun of their faith.”

What happens next?

Francis' successor should be selected by the members of the Cardinals College during a papal conclave which should start on May 7 at the Vatican.

Update 5/4/25, 11:09 am AM HE: This article has been updated to include additional publications.

