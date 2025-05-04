Politics
Chronology Letjen Kunto Anak try that Sutrisno was transferred by the TNI then revised
Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Had been transferred from the commander's position of the Combined Defense Zone Commander (Pangkogabwilhan) I in short duration. Tni Cancel the change of the department Alliance ILieutenant-general Kunto Putra, the 6th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, Try Sutrisno, was able to perform the post again.
Tuesday (29/4), the TNI commander, General Agus suffered, turned the position of 237 high officers (PAS) of the TNI, one of which was the Pangkogabwilhan I post.
The position which was initially organized by Lieutenant-General Kunto, in the decree of Commander TNI, will be filled by LAKSDA Hersan on the basis of the decree of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025.
Laksda Hersan previously served as a Pangkoarmada III on the basis of the decree of the commander of the Indonesian national army KEP / 1286 / XI / 2023. Laksda Hersan is a former assistant to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was secretary to the presidential election (his Milpres).
The head of the information center (Kapuspen) of the TNI Maj. Gen. Kristomei Sianturi explained the change in positions that were part of the staff promotion. The TNI hopes that high officers who are responsible for new positions can exercise their functions of dedication, loyalty and professionalism.
“This transfer is part of the personnel development system as well as the needs of the organization to meet the challenges of tasks that continue to develop. We hope that high officers who exercise new positions can perform the mandate with complete dedication, loyalty and professionalism,” said Kristomei in a written declaration on Tuesday (29/4).
Mutations are canceled
After 3 days, Friday (2/5), the TNI commander, General Agus suffered, revised the decision to transfer the posts previously issued. The position of Pangkogabwilhan I is still owned by Lieutenant-Général Kunto Arief Wibowo.
“Thus, a decree of the commander TNI KEP / 554A / IV / 2025 dated April 30, 2025.
Kristomei did not explain the name of who were the high TNI officers who were not transferred. However, according to Kristomei, the reason for the transfer was canceled because the high adjustment officers were in a series of Kunto Wibowo Lieutenant-General.
“So, because it is indeed in change in the series, there are several series of starch that must be moved, indeed the mechanism,” he said.
“Now, after the publication of the KEP KEP 554 / IV / 2025 on April 29, 2025, it turns out that, according to the series of cars which were to change after the Pak Kunto path, some could not move at that time. It was therefore mentioned to correct or suspend the series and issued KEP 554A / IV / 2025 April with another series,” he continued.
Kristomei said the Assembly was generally transmitted for the next 3 months. Kristomei said that his party would provide more information before the next session.
Kristomei said that the revision of this transfer had hosted positions in the series of the Kunto Lieutenant-General could not change. Because, according to Kristomei, the lieutenant-general Kunto was still to finish his functions.
“This change is only to welcome some in the series of the Pak lieutenant-general, Kunto, has not been able to change, because there are tasks that are still accomplished by them are faced with the development of the current situation,” he explained.
