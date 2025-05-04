Erdogan reiterates the management of a two -state solution





Those who ignore Turkish Cypriots should know that they will be faced with a stronger turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists who returned to Türkiye with him from the north on Saturday evening. As indicated by the Turkish Cypriot media, Erdogan added that the Turkish side will maintain a constructive position concerning the cooperation decided in Geneva between two states. We continue to support with all our strength the vision of the two -state solution promoted by [Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin] Tatar. We will continue to do our duty and contribute to the cooperation areas that should be launched in various sectors between the two neighboring states on the island, as decided during the informal meeting with prolonged participation held in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations from March 17 to 18, he added. Erdogan said Turkish Cypriot people will sooner or later ensure the recording of sovereign equality And an international status equal to the island, of which they are equal partners. Mother Türkiye will always stand on this path and will continue her solidarity forever. Our sincere desire is a fair, permanent, viable and realistic solution. The developments that take place in our region also suggest that this reality must now be accepted, he added. He argued that it is time for everyone to realize that there are two peoples and two states on the island. Our support as the country of the mother mother and guarantor is unshakable. We have always done our duty to ensure peace and tranquility on the island of Cyprus, we will continue to do it from now on, he added. Erdogan said We will not authorize any approach that disturbs the peace of the islandOffers its sensitivities or seeks to create chaos. Those who use terrorism and ignore Turkish Cypriots should know that they will face a stronger turkey. Instead of a rhetoric that increases tensions, the use of constructive and unifying language would be more beneficial for the future of the island. We never allow to repeat the pain, he said, and we will continue to be the greatest supporter of the just cause of Turkish Cypriots. Erdogan had visited the North to attend the Teknofest event and open a large new presidential complex.

