



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh promised a strong response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, assuring the nation that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the public will prevail.

New Delhi: In a strong message to those behind the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, reassured the nation on Sunday with a resolute and appropriate response, declaring that under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the will of the people will prevail. Speaking at Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, the Minister of Defense invoked the public feeling that jumped after the attack on April 22 in Jammu and Cashmirs Baisaran Valley, where 26 tourists lost their lives and 17 others were injured during a brutal assault by terrorists. You are all aware of the work ethics, courage and the unwavering determination of the Prime Minister. The risks he took in his life reflect his strength. I assure you, under the PM leadership of PM, I Jaisa Aap Chahte Hain, Waisa Hokar Rahega, all that the nation asks, which will be done, said Singh, directly meeting the expectations of the Indian public. The Minister of Defense underlined his role in national security, claiming that he must protect the country's borders and deliver an adapted response to those who dispute India sovereignty. It is my responsibility as Minister of Defense to protect the nation alongside our armed forces. Those who dare to harm India will face consequences, he said. Diplomatic offensive governments after the attack In the aftermath of Pahalgam's attack, India launched diplomatic reprisals with several parts against Pakistan, that it is responsible for the promotion of cross -border terrorism. The measures include the closure of the integrated control station (ICP) in Attari, the suspension of the Saarc visa exemption system for Pakistani nationals and a directive giving them 40 hours to leave India. The two countries have also reduced the number of diplomatic staff to their respective high commissions. Significantly, India has also interrupted the implementation of the Industry Water Treaty, a historic agreement signed in 1960 to manage shared river resources, signaling a major change in bilateral links. Modis PM closes on terrorism Prime Minister Narendra modified promised that the attacks of the attack not only the authors but also the brains will be brought to justice. Calling this a turning point in the fight against the India against terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the time had come to destroy the last remaining terror shelters, adding that the will of 140 Indian crore will break once and for all the back of terrorism. Rajnath Singh echoes this feeling in his speech, stressing that the force of India lies not only in its military power but also in its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, which fuels the resilience of nations. The terrorist attack of Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in recent years targeting civilians, has sparked a wave of national indignation and has tended India-Pakistan relations more. While the central government increases security and diplomatic countermeasures, the message is clear: India is ready to act decisively to defend its people and its sovereignty. (Ani entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/nation-will-get-what-it-wants-under-pm-modi-rajnath-singh-vows-stern-response-to-pahalgam-terror-attack-2025-05-04-988626

