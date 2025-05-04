Imran Khan being punished for saying “absolutely not,” says Asad Qaiser





The former speaker NA questions how a society can prosper where there is no justice

Swabi: The former president of the National Assembly and the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Asad Qaiser, said that the president of the PTI, Imran Khan, had been in prison for almost two years, but no case against him was authentic or credible. He said that false cases have been deposited solely as political revenge.

Asad Qaiser pointed out that Imran Khan is punished for having said “absolutely not” and for having laid the foundations for an independent foreign policy. He stressed that Pakistan does not interfere in internal issues of any country and will not allow any foreign interference in its own internal affairs. He expressed these points of view while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Badri Nala bridge in Main Lar, Swabi.

Declaring his unwavering support, Qaiser said: I will die but I will not leave Imran Khan. I was the speaker; I have no greed for the positions. He stressed that despite the occupation of key roles in national and provincial assemblies, his commitment lies only to the founder of the PTI, which, according to him, is currently faced with serious political challenges.

He also declared that Pakistan’s foreign policy will be formulated solely on the basis of national interest. He criticized the deliberate deterioration of relations with Afghanistan despite the secular cultural, commercial and geographic ties between the two nations. He urged the adoption of a realistic approach, putting aside the Egos.

Asad Qaiser also expressed his concern about the growing influence of the government on the judiciary. He said the courts are no longer able to make decisions independently and require government approval. He concluded by wondering how a company can progress in the absence of justice.

Criticizing the current state of governance, Qaiser said that Pakistan was facing an unprecedented rupture of the rule of law. The country in which we live today has no pretend of justice. Even during the Musharraf era, people were free to speak. There was no ban on television channels, no punishment for criticisms, he said.

He specifically targeted the law on the prevention of electronic crimes (PECA), calling it a “dark law” and a “violation of the constitution” and required its immediate repeal. Our fundamental rights, protected by the Constitution, have been removed, he added.

Qaiser has also raised serious concerns concerning the state of the judiciary, affirming that political influence compromised judicial independence, in particular after the 26th constitutional amendment. If the leader does not want it, a judge cannot give a decision. Orders are given before the verdicts, he said.

He called on the chief judge of Pakistan to maintain the dignity of the judiciary. The confidence of peoples in the tribunals underscores. If I know that I will be kidnapped for speaking, who will dare to speak? He asked, urging the legal community to defend justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/05/04/imran-khan-being-punished-for-saying-absolutely-not-says-asad-qaiser/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos