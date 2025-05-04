Trump says he doesn't know if he has to respect the Constitution





Kilmar district Abrego Garcia in Salvador

USA Today visited the district of origin of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador to have a better idea of ​​who is the man.

Washington President Donald Trump said that he did not know if he was required to maintain the American Constitution as president in an interview on “Meet the Press” of NBC when he defended the aggressive actions of his administration to illegally withdraw from people who are in the country.

Trump's comments follow the Supreme Court in April saying that the Trump administration must “facilitate” the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a sheet and father of three children from Maryland who was wrongly deported to a prison in El Salvador without receiving a trial.

“I don't know,” said Trump when he was asked by the host Kristen Welker if he needs to maintain the Constitution. “I have to answer by saying, once again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

The Trump administration said that she did not need to ask Abrego Garcia the rehabilitation of El Salvador, where he is from the way the court has linked his decision. Democrats and other criticisms argued that such declarations show that the administration refuses to obey the highest court in the country.

“What you said was not what I heard that the Supreme Court said,” Trump told Welker. “They have a different interpretation.”

Trump officials accused Abrego Garcia of being a member of the MS-13 gang and said that if he had returned to the United States, he would be sent back to El Salvador because of his illegal status. Abrego Garcia denied that he was a member of MS-13 or any other gang.

Pressed if it is appropriate that everyone deserves regular procedure under the fifth amendment to the Constitution which says that no person “will be deprived of life, freedom or goods without regular procedure”, Trump said that he was not sure.

“I don't know. It seems that it might say that, but if you talk about it, then we must have a million or 2 million or 3 million tests,” he said. “We have thousands of people who are murderers and drug traffickers and some of the worst people on earth.”

Trump pushed the limits of the presidential power in the first three months and more of his second term, bypassing the congress to establish policies and argue that the president and not the judges of the American district have the last word on national security issues.

Trump previously said that he “could” ensure the return of Abrego Garcia, but rejected Welker the idea that he challenged the Supreme Court. He said he was counting on the legal advisor of his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and said he was “not involved in legality or illegality”.

“I have the power to ask him to come back if I am informed by the Attorney General that he is legal to do so,” said Trump. “But the decision to know if he should come back or not will be the chief of El Salvador. He is a very competent man.”

During a visit in April with Trump in the White House, President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele said he did not intend to release Abrego Garcia and return him to the United States.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

Contribution: Aysha Bagchi

