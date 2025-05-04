Politics
Wiranto's support in Gibran is considered reasonable, the status is civil and pro Jokowi since 2014
Jakarta, Kompas.com – Co-founder Indonesia Strategic and Defense Studies (ISD) Dwi Sasongko assessed that he was reasonable for the former gun-fee who was also Retired tniWiranto, expressed his support for the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Because, said Dwi, Wiranto supported Gibran's father, namely the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), since the 2014 presidential election campaign.
“We know that Pak Wiranto since 2014 supported Mr. Jokowi. It is only legitimate because it was a civil status,” said Dwi to Kompas.com, Sunday (4/5/2025).
Read also: retired, not recalled not to hang the TNI to the political vortex
Wiranto's attitude was different from the other retired retirees from TNI, the former vice-president Essaie Sutrisno, who was previously one of the retired groups who asked Gibran to be immediate from the vice-president.
However, Dwi was reluctant to explain Try's political preferences too far which had also been commanders of the shelter.
According to him, political support for retirement is part of an inevitable political dynamic.
He considered the difference in political attitudes and allegations among the former TNI officers was something in common in the democratic system.
“Thus, the difference between perceptions and mutual retirement allegations, we consider it as an ordinary political dynamic,” said Dwi.
Read also: the cancellation of the mutation 7 ski is considered to be able to reduce the motivation of the TNI soldiers
However, DWI recalled that retirees do not actively drag the TNI institution in practical political interests.
He stressed the importance of maintaining the neutrality and professionalism of TNI, in particular in the human resources management system.
“The important thing is that the promotion of the TNI career remains safe from the group's political interests. Because TNI policy is state policy,” he said.
He closed by calling for the importance of maintaining the distance between the active TNI and the political world, so that the defense institutions remain a neutral and professional tool.
“The political dynamics of retirement is a necessity. However, retirement should also not lead to the TNI to politics, in addition the management of the TNI is tarnished by politics. We must both protect TNI,” he concluded.
Read also: TNI mutations are related, observe: does not seem an impression of being transparent and influenced outside the institution
As for later, TNI's retirement vote seemed to be divided into support from the Government of President Prabowo Suubianto.
Some have retired TNI retired asking vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of Jokowi, to be charged.
This retired group was fulfilled, among others, Fachrul Razi to try Sutrisno.
Meanwhile, there was also a retirement by the former shelter commander, Wiranto, underlined that support for Prabowo led the full government and Gibran.
The difference in support or attitude towards the government has colored the dynamics of politics and the military after the cancellation of the transfer of the high officer (PAS) to the TNI.
|
