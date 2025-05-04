Politics
Partisan and frightening interviews are a threat to democracy, says Nick Robinson | Media
The Podcasts of Fawning and Partisans who give politicians of the hours of undisputed antenna pose a danger to democracy, said Nick Robinson, when he warned that Great Britain was to protect himself against the same polarized route as the American media.
The BBC presenter said that a nostalgia brigade surrounding conflictual television interviews, in which Brian Walden has grilled Margaret Thatcher and Jeremy Paxman faced Michael Howard, had lost sight of the real danger in the way politicians have now used the media. He underlined the partisan or obsequious media platforms which were likely to harm a common space for a national debate.
Shared enemies, guys, are the donors of supporters' supporters, sweet, frightening and chummy interview donors on favored networks or favorite platforms, people who want to completely avoid examination and simply disseminate a speech or an interview on Youtube or their social media chain, he said.
Great Britain could easily take the United States route in which people are pushed into partisan silos. It is a danger not because it is a threat to the BBC; It is a question of democracy. Is there a shared space for a national debate? People could cry on radio and television, asking: Why didn't you ask for this? Or: You should have been more difficult, or: Why are you so rude with my guy? But you see people who want to control your lives interviewed and interviewed, disputed and tested and held to be accountable. This is what matters, not the format.
Robinson, who presents the BBC Radio 4S Today program after years as a political editor, said that long political interviews were not died. However, he said they had to adapt to a new media landscape in which politicians could simply ignore hard outings and choose from a range of media platforms, podcasts and hosts.
Sometimes, if people want to criticize my interview, they will say: why you no longer looked like Andrew Neil, he said. I am happy to be challenged. But then, [during the 2019 election campaign] Boris Johnson chose not to be interviewed by Andrew Neil. I remember that people celebrated an interview in which Jeremy Paxman, I think that the sentence used was beaten, a woman called Chloe Smith, a junior treasure minister.
In fact, this is the gift: someone I had barely heard of and I was an appropriate political journalist. The reason for which Jeremy had to unravel a junior minister of the treasury is because other people would not come. And Andrews brilliant, but Boris Johnson would not come.
Robinson said his political thought podcast, which offered longer and more conversational exchanges with politicians, was a way of adapting. The podcast must be broadcast regularly on BBC TWO on Friday lunch, from next week. This decision reflects a broader trend in which podcasts are transformed into television, with popular shows seen via streaming services.
Podcasts have become more and more influential in American policy. Donald wins over three hours on Joe Rogan's podcast before the American presidential election has now accumulated 58 million views on Youtube.
Robinson said he was wondering if his more conversational format was likely to give politicians a way to avoid the flagship interview of the BBCS the picking of today's programs at 8:10 am. However, he said that there was no evidence so far that they died.
Obviously, the danger to which we all have to be alert is that, like Trump, you simply choose your favorite supporter [outlet]he said. There are two dangers. Either you have supporters who are literally your cheerleaders, or you have fluves, they are not necessarily your supporters, but they just want to be with Whosevers in power.
I receive abuses on Twitter: you do not insert the name of the big interviewer. It will no longer be the same thing, guys. The world has changed what the BBC is trying to do, and I hope that political thought, that is to say that we can learn from the fact that was in a competitive market in which politicians do not have to appear that they have stories to tell, but were not supporters and were not creeping, and we will ask appropriate questions.
Robinson also denied that there had been a fall with its presenter today Emma Barnett, after the pair had barely appeared to each other this year. We all present ourselves, and we will present each other with each other from the other, he said. We all love ourselves!
