Attack of Pahalgam: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf to skip information from the Pakistani government in the midst of tied links with India





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf of the former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the government's key to the current situation between Pakistan and India on Sunday.

This decision was announced in a declaration by the Party political committee.

“Since it is simply a government briefing and it does not seem to be a serious attempt to build a national consensus, and there is no intention to include an important national leader like Imran Khan, we believe that the participation of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) in this briefing is not necessary,” said PTI.

The party declared that he had always condemned all forms of terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations in unequivocal and unambiguous terms, adding that Khan has clearly condemned terrorism in his messages to the prison nation, but also stressed the need for national unity, solidarity and internal stability.

“His position (Khan) is explicit, and the insight and the courage with which he transmitted the message of unity to the nation is a reflection of the thought of a national leader,” said the party.

He asked the government to immediately convene a conference in all parties (APC) to trust all national parties and to formulate a common line of conduct.

“Unfortunately, the government was wasted this opportunity. Not only was the APC not summoned, but a unilateral briefing was given by a Minister of the Government,” he said.

The party also said that it was clear that in the event of external aggression “, we will stay forward to defend the country and the nation”.

Earlier, the state media indicated that the Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar and the army spokesman, the LT Gen Ahmed Sharif, will inform leaders of all political parties in the context of the current national security situation and the tension between Pakistan and India.

The links between India and Pakistan fell after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire who killed 26 people, mainly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley from the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Posted on:

May 4, 2025

