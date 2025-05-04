Trump on the desire to annex Canada, confirming the Constitution





The first 100 days of President Donald won the second mandate at the White House were dominated by talks of executive decrees, prices, foreign relations and economic stability in the light of the trade war launched by prices, comments on the annex of Canada, the possibility of seeking a third term, and much more.

Such subjects were discussed in Trumps' interview on April 22 in time, and it was not surprising that the subjects left when Trump sat for an interview with NBCS Meet The Press in his home in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Here are some of the key topics that Trump talked about in his television interview, led by Kristen Welker, who was broadcast in full on Sunday, May 4:

A desire to annex Canada and make it the “51st state”

In recent months, Trump has made a number of comments highlighting his desire to annex Canada and make it the 51st state. In an article shared on Truth Social on March 11, when he responded to the concerns that Canada raised about prices, Trump said: the only thing that makes sense is that Canada becomes our fifty first darling state. It would make all prices, and everything else would disappear completely.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, whose Liberal Party won the Canadian elections on April 28, has a lot like his predecessor Justin Trudeaumade that he does not intend to take Trump on his offer. It will never happen, he said.

In this last interview, Trump said that he had congratulated Carney for his electoral victory, but doubled for his desire to make Canada on the 51st state, saying that he will always talk about it. Trump repeated his previous feelings, once again referring to the former Prime Minister of Canada as Governor Trudeau.

He pointed out what he believes to be unfair commercial practices with the country, saying Canada needs the United States.

If Canada was a state, it wouldn't cost us. It would be great. It would be such a large place would be a darling state. And, if you look at our card, if you look at geography, I am a real estate guy at heart. When I look at this without this artificial line which was traced with a sovereign many years ago, you do not even realize. What a beautiful country would be, he said. Again, remember, we don't need their cars, we don't need their wood, we don't need their energy. We need nothing. We do very little business with Canada. They do all their business practically with us. They need us. We don't need it.

Trump added that it would be very unlikely to use military force in Canada, as much as he would like to see the country implemented as a state.

Find out more: Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks on Trump's plans to annex the country

Does the United States are heading in a recession?

Trump echoes his previous comments as to whether the benefits of his so-called reciprocal rates, which led to market volatility after their announcement in early April, will help the United States a recession.

When asked if it was “correct to have a short -term recession”, Trump said: “Yes, it's … everything is fine. I said, it's a period of transition. I think we are going to do in a fantastic way.”

The president was asked if he was concerned about the concerns raised by Wall Street, that the possibility of a recession increases. At the end of April, the Commerce Department indicated that the US economy had decreased at the beginning of 2025.

Trump again focused on the long -term positive effects he hopes, rather than concerns about the current economy.

Anything can happen, he said. But I think we are going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country. I think we are going to have the biggest economic boom in history.

He also insisted that many economic problems were left in the Biden era. I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the economy of Biden, because it has done a terrible job, he said.

Read more: exclusive: inside Trumps the first 100 days

Does a president need to maintain the constitution?

Trump was asked about his recent back and forth with the Supreme Court, after ordering the federal government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Brego Garca to the United States. The man of Maryland was expelled in Salvador by immigration and customs application (ICE) in March, in what was initially called an administrative error. Although Brego Garca entered the United States illegally years ago, in 2019, a judge granted him the status of “restraint of the dismissal”, after having determined that his fears of persecution if he had returned to Salvador was credible.

Despite the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Trump administration has so far refused to “facilitate” the return of Brego Garca.

I have the power to ask him to come back if I am informed by the Attorney General that he is legal to do so, said Trump. But the decision to know if he should come back or not will be the chief of El Salvador. He is a very competent man.

When asked if he believed that each person in the United States deserves the regular process of their legal status said that I don't know. I am not a lawyer after Welker underlined the fifth amendment, who declares that no one will be deprived of life, freedom or goods, without regular procedure, Trump responded again.

I don't know. It seems that this may say that, but if you talk about it, then on Wednesday, you must have a million or two million or three million tests, said the president. We have thousands of people who develop murderers and certain drug traffickers and some of the worst people on the earth.

When he was asked if he needed to maintain the Constitution as American president, Trump said: “I don't know. I have to answer by saying, once again, I have brilliant lawyers who work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said. What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court. They have a different interpretation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7282450/trump-annex-canada-economy-recession-upholding-the-constitution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos