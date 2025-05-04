Thursday the CIA released Two videos designed to recruit members of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) as informators for American information. However, the videos are unlikely to please the Chinese public, assuming that they gain a lot of traction on the other side of the large firewall. Meanwhile, they could still ignite the tensions between Washington and Beijing in the middle of a trade war and a lack of clarity of an American administration which oscillates between desires for the realization of the arrangement, deterrence and decoupling of China.

According to CIA Director John RatcliffeSuch videos have proven effective recruitment mechanisms in the past. Better recruitment of Chinese assets is a priority for the CIA; From 2010, Beijing actually dismantled The presence of agency in China, imprisoning and performing up to 20 sources.

Videos are designed to target two types of CCP managers. A Follows a hypothetical senior executive as he notes how many colleagues have been purged and wonders if hell is the next one, referring to the continuing and continuous detention of the anti-corruption campaign of Xi Jinpings. THE second Follows an official of the desperate lower rank to continue his own dreams but forced to live according to those of his superiors, playing on generalized popular concerns concerning the inequality of income and the lack of career prospects.

Although videos can recruit recruits, this should be at the expense of new damage to Sino-American relations and USS reputation among Chinese public.

From Beijing's point of view, the public announcement of videos can be considered an open attack on the United States government against the Chinese political system. PCC leadership has been feared for a long time that Washingtons Ultimate Aim is the change of diet in China, and these videos will serve as confirmation, in particular from an American administration with a defense strategy Apparently concentrated Almost only on the deterrence of China.

China has already adopted an uncompromising attitude towards the trade war, considering it as part of a broader geopolitical confrontation. Having taken measures to prepare for the second Trump administration could bring, Beijing has intensified its will technological self -sufficiency and presented himself as the more reliable partner to the rest of the world. Meanwhile, trade war has galvanized Chinese public opinion against the United States.

In this context, videos directly feed the wider Pekins on Washingtons's insipulation and the failures of the American system. The social problems that videos highlight a unfair economy, the lack of perspectives, the oligarchic elites concerned could easily be considered by many in China as direct reflections of the United States under Trump.

While videos show already disgligrated viewers how to contact the CIA, their own story is far from convincing. The one who targets those responsible for lower ranks can be read as more American than Chinese in feeling. The budding official but dissatisfied seeks his own individualistic dream. But its current situation with a family and its own house, and in a good celebration work that opens rather than closing the doors is an aspiration by millions in China. Why risk all this by contacting the American security services?

As for the video targeting senior executives, why, if you feared being purged, the next logical step would be to massively increase the risk for yourself and your family by connecting to the CIAS website and giving your superiors of dismissal, imprisonment or worse?

In the end, videos and very public announces directly feed Beijing's account that American spies are everywhere and seek to undermine Chinese society at all levels. While geopolitical tensions are increasing and prevails over China's policy remains dangerously confused, the United States should be wary of encouraging Beijing an opinion that the two countries are engaged in an existential struggle.