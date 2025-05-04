Turkey will not allow Israel to hang Syria in …





Erbil, Kurdistan region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel on Sunday of having tried to provoke a new conflict in Syria and stressed that Ankara will not allow this to happen. “The Israeli provocation only promises blood, tears and death. One and all of Syria is the formula of a prosperous future. As we have always said, we do not allow and do not allow our neighbor to be dragged in a new climate of conflict,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to journalists from North Cyprus. He sentenced the recent air strikes in Israel near the presidential palace of Syria in Damascus and accused Israel of having fueled regional instability. “Türkiye will not allow Syria to be trained in a new conflict,” said the Turkish president. “A climate of peace and stability is the last thing Israel wants,” said Erdogan. “Israel is disrupted by the end of the civil war in Syria, the right of the Syrian people to determine their own future, as well as winds of unity and integrity.” Israel said early Friday morning that his war planes had struck near the Damascus presidential palace after warning the Syrian government not to deploy forces in the areas of Druze-majority in the south. Syria has condemned Israeli attacks and called for international support. Israel has carried out several air strikes in southern Syria in recent days to support the Druze community, which has been attacked by armed groups affiliated with the new administration. Violence would have been triggered by an offensive audio clip on the Prophet Muhammad, initially attributed to a religious from Druze, but was later reported as false by the leaders of Druze and Damascus. Deadly violence has led to an international condemnation. “Israel, who does not hesitate to throw the region into fire, is also very disrupted by the power of Turkey in the region and the gains it has accomplished. The Syrian government is trying to ensure peace, social peace and economic development in the country after the revolution. Although they are confronted with difficulties, they make great efforts,” said Erdogan. On Turkey’s decision to break the business links with Israel, Erdogan said it was made on the basis of the principle that “the enemy of my enemy is also hostile to us”. “We follow closely what type of step he [Israel] will take or plan to take concerning Turkey, “he noted. Turkey is close to the new administration of Damascus, led by acting president Ahmed al-Sharaa, including the Islamist group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) directed the rapid offensive that overthrew the Bashar al-Assad regime in December.

