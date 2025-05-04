State failure Pakistan should fear India, must think 100 times before acting: Owaisi to PM Modi on Pahalgam's response | Latest news from India

On Sunday, the president of India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (Aimim), Asududddin Owaisi, once again criticized Pakistan, calling this a failed state and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong measures so that Pakistan “reflects at 100 times” before attacking India again. ALL India Majlis-E-ITTEHADUL MUSLIMEEN (AIMIM) The chief and deputy asiduddin Owaisi targeted Pakistan for having questioned the evidence of India after the past terrorist attacks (Ani)

Speaking during a public meeting, Owaisi said: “We hope that the Prime Minister will take strong measures against the Pakistani terrorists and the failing state of Pakistan that he will think a hundred times before sending someone to harm India.”

He also targeted Pakistan for questioning India's evidence after the past terrorist attacks, especially following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people. “Pakistan shamelessly asks evidence. Didn't we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You have sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, but you did not take any measures against these terrorists,” said Anima Cité Owaisi.

Owaisi shared a personal anecdote on Mumbai 2008 terrorist attacks to highlight the pain caused by cross -border terrorism. “The attacks of 26/11 have occurred. I know that a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just married a few days before, and she was at VT station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She too was killed,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of having constantly denied its involvement in these attacks. “Pakistan will never admit that the terrorists in its land come and kill people in India. The time to try to convince Pakistan is over,” he said.

Owaisi also criticized the politicization of terrorism and called on the 26 victims of the recent attack to be officially recognized as martyrs. “I say that with great responsibility, without letting the emotions dominate me: it is time for an answer, not a reflection. Otherwise, every few months, we will continue to face attacks, that our army, our CRPF staff or innocent cashmiris are targeted,” he noted.

During another rally in Bahadurganj on Saturday, Owaisi stressed that Pakistan would never allow India to live in peace. “Pakistan is a failed nation, and these forces will never let India live in peace. Today is the time to give them a suitable response. For this poison of terror to end forever,” he said.

Owaisi slap from Bangladesh

Owaisi also criticized the former Bangladesh army officer, LM Fazlur Rahman, assistant to the chief advisor of the country, Muhammad Yunus, for his remarks in the northeast region of India.

Rahman said Bangladesh is expected to invade and occupy the seven states of northeast of India if New Delhi riposte against Pakistan for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Owaisi replied by saying: “In Bangladesh too, a person talks about nonsense that he will do in the Northeast. I would also tell them that the country you have is because of us and live in peace in your country.”

He underlined the need for unity among the Indians in the face of such threats. When someone points a finger in India, we forget all our differences and we hold together like a wall, he added.

However, according to the PTI news agency, the interim government of Yunus has moved away from Rahman's remarks.

Owaisi also called on international organizations to take measures against Pakistan. “Pakistan should be placed in the Gada gray list,” he said, referring to the financial action working group, which monitors global efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism funding.

During recent Pakistan missile tests, he pointed out: “Test the missiles you want, but always remember that India is more powerful than you and will always be.”

(With Ani, PTI entrances)