Laura Loomer talks about Florida Capitol, 2026 Governor's breed, Donald Trump and more





Without doubt the most live quote in politics, Laura Loomer shocked many observers in the process when she was invited to the Florida House on the 60th day of the legislative session.

And if people were shocked to see her, they were probably doubly shocked by the standing ovation she obtained when she was recognized.

Loomer, who was invited by representative Weinberger (who shares an interest in the animal plea with her) was not surprised, however.

She noted during a telephone conversation on Saturday that she had “a lot of relations with the republican legislators”, who has been trying to bring her to Tallahassee for months. And since it had an chartered flight to Palm Beach for a Donaldsfundraiser byron, timing and transport worked so that it was “present for the last day of session”.

“There was really not much,” she added.

Loomer noted that in addition to the Republicans, “many democrats support themselves”.

“I am in a way an anomaly in a sense with regard to the right -wing figures because I am probably the most frank republican throughout the country against Ron Desantis. And even President Trump himself attributes the dismantling of Ron Desantis's presidential campaign, and one of the main problems I used to dismantle his campaign was his role in insurance fiasco now largely reported, “said Lomer.

She also said that she was the first to emphasize that the former chief of staff of Desantis, James Uthmeier, was the president of Keep Florida Clean Pac, who obtained a national projector during the controversy of the Hope Florida Foundation on the use of $ 10 million received in a medicine of Medicaid for political advertising after being adopted by other committees.

“So, I did a lot to hold Ron and Casey Desantis responsible and to expose the corruption of the GoP here in the state of Florida, and it was really pleasant to be recognized and appreciated for my work,” she added.

For this reason, she said, her reception was warm.

“It turns out that many staff members and many legislators themselves are great supporters,” she said. “When I traveled the Capitol, I had so many high fives and attacks of so many legislators, republicans and democrats, including their staff members, who told me that they were very grateful for my work exhibiting the governor. governor. »»

But it was not only the legislators and their staff.

The commissioner of agriculture, Wilton Simpson, who was called “fox in the chicken” by Desantis during the debate on the legislation on immigration earlier this year, gave him one of the panels of the Pusiaments of the American Gulf used in the official ceremony of the signing of Desantis for legislation earlier this year.

Loomer then discussed more anti-disantry feeling in the state, which she saw reflected among the “large fund players” of the collection of funds from Donalds, where she estimated that he raised $ 2.5 million.

A large part of this money came from the “former donors of disappointed Desantis” who consider the “ungrateful” governor and who want a “new generation of leadership which is not made up of a political dynasty of Desantis”.

The conversation moved to the Trump administration, where Loomer works as a unique external critic with access to the president.

She was blinked by the reallowing of Onmike Waltz as an ambassador of the United Nations, saying that he was “exiled in Siberia”, and he could only have this role of the political nature “graceful and kind and courteous” of Trump.

Loomer has a dark vision on the effectiveness of the UN, but Waltz hopes will be able to make themselves useful as a voice against anti -Semitism and jihadism.

Regarding Waltz's publication as a national security advisor of Waltz, Loomer hopes that it is “temporary”, not because of the lack of respect for the archivist and secretary of state, but because he has “a lot of hats to wear” in his expansion of jobs.

Loomer also has a low vision of prospects for the GOP and the thin majority in Congress.

She says that the “Rinos” dominate the Caucus of the Congress, that they have no real interest in codifying the ambitious of Trump's ambitious, and that many of them would like to see the Democrats regain control of the lower chamber next year and an inevitable procedure of dismissal against Trump, who, according to her, is her “worse enemy” in part because “continued to approve his ass and say his ass and say his ass. GOOD”.

“They are a very ineffective party. They only come to argue that when they want him to learn them so that they can collect funds. Look at what extent so many were disloyal when he was charged and when he was tried,” said Loomer. “And they are jealous that President Trump is an inspiring generational leader. An unique leader, once in a life leader. Appoint a member of the Congress who is inspiring.”

She argues that the Democrats, with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, are better placed for a post-top world.

“Democrats like AOC and Bernie will be able to vote on people according to Astroturf messaging and sensationalism,” said Loomer, calling them “motivator to respect the escape of the blocks”.

“I really don't see anyone in the GOP that uses this same type of activist energy to mobilize people,” she added. “The Republican Party is the party of perpetual loss because he does not know how to keep a victory or maintain a victory or maintain a victory after a mandate as we did in November, right? They will grope the ball because they are reactive, they are not proactive.”

Loomer also expects a very competitive race for the president in 2028, even if the vice-presidentjd vance dominates each survey without Trump.

She notes that Desantis, who is thinking about a single figure, seeks to build a “war trunk of 30 to 50 million dollars”, even if it would be a fraction of what he burned obtaining 20% ​​of the votes in Iowa before closing the store last year.

Rubio and even Sen.rick Scott could also be in the mixture, with Tulsi Gabbard and Virginia Gov.Glenn Youngkin.

“There will be a lot of people,” predicted Loomer. “You will see a lot of dysfunction in the GoP when Trump finished because they will no longer need something Trump because it will be goodbye, right? You think that these people from the cabinet who served together will be faithful to each other?”. “.

For his part, Loomer no longer intends to present himself to his functions.

“I could easily do it, but I have no desire,” she said

She believes that her last elections against Daniel Webster were stolen and blame the former lecturer of the room, McCarthy, to have shown Trump a “false survey” who discouraged her to approve him.

“Why would I like to waste the thirties? I have already wasted my twenty years by trying to be part of the Cool Kids Club, but I realized that they are ineffective and they do nothing,” she said. “So I don't want to be part of it. I prefer to spend my time outside in responsible holding them. ”

In addition to holding responsible people, Loomer will also do more in the political consultancy space, putting his OPPO research skills to work via imminent strategies.

“People can say a lot about me, right?” I have enemies on the left and right, but they cannot deny the fact that I am the best to dig up the receipts. ”

